Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day says she was “the first” celeb to show support for Cassie after the “Me & U” singer filed an explosive sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023.

During an exclusive interview with US Weekly at Gurus Magazine’s #30Voices30Days event on June 1, Aubrey said it was important for her to stand up for the singer as many prominent figures in the entertainment world were “too silent” on the issue.

“[I was] the first one who came out and stood for her,” the 40-year-old celeb said. “It was a little too silent for my liking.”

The “Damaged” singer continued;

“I had it up within the first five minutes of seeing it because Cassie is a victim and she has an insane amount of bravery. There are so many stories that range from this side to this side, not everything looks the same. Not every situation this man has been in looks the same, but hers truly broke through the wall. We don’t know why. This one broke through.”

Cassie filed and quickly settled her lawsuit against Combs in November.

In an explosive lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court on November 16, Cassie, 37, made startling allegations against the music mogul. Inside her chilling complaint, Cassie claimed that shortly after signing with Combs’ renowned record label, Bad Boy Records, in 2005, she was drawn into an “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle,” that he orchestrated. She alleged that she was only 19 when she first encountered the New York native.

Throughout their nearly decade-long, on-and-off relationship, Cassie asserted that Combs coerced her into engaging in sexual acts with multiple male sex workers. When she attempted to terminate their relationship in 2018, Cassie alleged that Combs forcibly entered her home and sexually assaulted her.

Despite vehement denials from Combs, the lawsuit concluded with an “amicable” private settlement between the two parties just one day after the suit was filed.

Aubrey emphasized her unwavering commitment to supporting women during times of adversity or difficulty. She delivered a resolute message to anyone who might question the validity of Cassie’s allegations against Combs, particularly in light of the 2016 video that surfaced in May in which Combs was depicted beating, kicking, and forcibly dragging the “Long Way 2 Go” artist down a hotel corridor. He later apologized for the harrowing clip.

“Anyone that’s even putting those types of statements out and about or in the air or even airing on that side, you look stupid. Stop it,” Aubrey, who signed to Danity Kane after appearing on Combs‘ Making The Band in 2005, said. “Quote me on that. ‘You look stupid. Stop it. There are real victims. Everyone knows that.’ You guys have now been shown a video. If you think that’s the only time you’re going to see that, that’s for you to stay in your world of ignorance.”

Aubrey Has Allegedly Had Issues With Combs In The Past

In September, the singer alleged that the New York mogul asked her and her Danity Kane group mates to sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) that would prohibit them from disparaging his name and the Bad Boy label in exchange for publishing rights. She cautioned her bandmates against signing the agreement and also alleged that the rapper and entrepreneur’s offer for her publishing deal was extremely low.

While speaking to PEOPLE, the California-bred songstress said she didn’t feel vindicated for all of the allegations coming to light about Combs due to Cassie’s suit.

“There’s no vindication when you’re a victim of someone. … Anyone being exposed, or any truths being told, don’t change the reality of what you experienced.”

She added;