Aubrey O’Day has more to say about her experience with Diddy after the horrifying 2016 video of the Bad Boy founder beating, kicking, and dragging Cassie. “All I have is receipts,” said the former Danity Kane singer.

As BOSSIP previously reported, the graphic surveillance footage is from the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. Many recalled that Cassie described this incident and other instances of assault in her now-settled federal lawsuit.

Still, the first corroborating footage going public shocked the world… except for Aubrey, who seemed tragically unsurprised. She took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to speak out for Diddy’s victims and then advocate for herself.

Since the earliest allegations of misconduct, Diddy has maintained his innocence. Aubrey’s carefully crafted responses to this latest revelation hint that there is more to the story.

The singer responded to one of many comments tagging her about the headlines. The X user credited Aubrey with “telling us for YEARS that he wasn’t right.” She responded, “Prayers up for all his victims.”

“This is a much bigger problem than I truly think we know,” the account responded to Aubrey.

“Beyond bigger sadly,” she added about the situation which has unfolded in the six months since Cassie’s lawsuit.

Aubrey then posted a screen recording of the CNN video report and article. She warned survivors about the potentially triggering content but shared it to help the public understand.

“The picture is getting a lot more clear for you all I can imagine.. abuse survivors or anyone that triggers easily might not want to watch (images are disturbing). #Cassie #diddy #kimporter prayers up for all his victims,” she wrote.

The reality star came under fire for a now-deleted post that she has yet to reveal details of her own experience yet. One response warned that “you need to have receipts before you put stuff out Diddy gave you an opportunity of a lifetime.”

While Aubrey has not revealed any yet, it may only be a matter of time.

“I grew up with 2 lawyers. All i have is receipt’s. Additionally, my talent allowed me the opportunity of a lifetime.. get that straight,” she clapped back.

She also indicated that the cause is much bigger than her own “receipts.” The Baddies: Carribbean star urged a concerned fan to challenge a system that allows abusers to stay in power.

“Let’s focus on changing the system now so no one has enough power to bury or discredit voices,” she added.

The former Danity Kane member pushed for a change to the laws because of how hard it is for victims to reconcile traumatic experiences. “People think traumatic episodes are easy to talk about,” one supporter wrote.

“…or even understand fully and come to terms with immediately, especially at young ages,” Aubrey continued. “It can take decades. The laws need to be amended in regards to the statue of limitations protecting perpetrators re harassment, assault, & rape.”

Another fan lamented silencing DARVO (Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim & Offender) tactics “to turn the tables and make YOU out to be the liar.” Aubrey tied the observation to the viral hypothetical about women feeling safer with a wild bear than a man.

Aubrey O’Day Has Spoken Out About Diddy Since Before Cassie’s Lawsuit

When the mogul appeared to drum up goodwill by returning Bad Boy publishing rights to artists, Aubrey exposed Diddy for using the deals to demand NDAs.

In the documentary, TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy, the former MTV celebrity called it an attempt to buy her silence for $300.

Aubrey has been a vocal supporter of Diddy’s alleged victims since Cassie’s November 2023 lawsuit. Her advocacy continued as several other people came forward with allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and sex trafficking.

Diddy denies all allegations against him.

BOSSIP will continue to cover these legal battles as new developments unfold.