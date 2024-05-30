Thirst trap o’clock
Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by sassy pants Simon and soon-to-be ex-wife Porsha Williams trading more shade on social media, Summer Walker shaking her cakes into a split at TwoGether Fest, Bravo pressing pause on Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Shannon Sharpe reflecting on being fired from Undisputed, and more.
As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Saweetie making her return to the series after dropping her screen-lickable ‘NANi’ video.
Check it out below:
The headline-grabbing baddie set the tone for the summer with the bubbly bop that’s sure to go platinum at a Forever 21 near you.
While sizzling the screen with some sexy choreo, she also seemingly threw shade at certain somebodies on the hip-moving track.
“My name in her mouth I tell that h** to chew up/Lambo match the louies pretty b***h and yeah my mood up/Ain’t worried bout them h**s talkin’ down cause I’m too up/I’m bougie moody tannin’ in my Louie/It’s a privilege just to say you knew me /If I double back he over payin’ not to lose me,” she rapped.
An early contender for baddie anthem of the summer, the early 2000s coded single is already started to dominate Instagram Reels across social media.
“NANi is that girl. NANi is main character energy,” Saweetie told Billboard on the red carpet of the 2024 Gold Gala.
This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Kelis delivering heat along with Teyana Taylor and Gracie Bon giving what needs to be gave.
There’s also big baddie energy from Brianna Amour, Mia Mercy, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.
