Nelly is not here for the slick talk about his growing family with Ashanti.

The “Country Grammar” artist hopped in the comments to set the record straight with a fan who was busy minding business that was not their own. Under a photo of the couple, an Instagram user said,

“But it’s not the Haynes family. It’s definitely the Haynes/Douglas family. I know y’all gone be mad but be mad at him for not marrying her after all this time and giving her his last name.”

Nelly hopped in saying,

“ummm it’s definitely the Haynes family…! lol”

Oop.

Ashanti has been keeping busy performing her hits during her pregnancy.

Fans were treated to an adorable moment between she and singer Lloyd, when the pair reunited to perform their duet “Southside.” The “Get It Shawty” artist serenaded Ashanti‘s baby bump during the performance.

Lloyd took to Instagram to pay tribute to his collaborator and her bundle of hoy saying,

“Dear Baby Haynes, you are surrounded by love, by good energy, and by ppl who have prayed for your piece of mind way before you were born. One day I will tell you of the times I got to sing to you while still in your mothers belly, of how your mommy changed my life, and of how your dad was there for me when I needed a little love and guidance.”

So sweet.

Nelly has also been tapping into nostalgia on his way to becoming a father again. The “Ride Wit Me” artist reunited with his St. Lunatics family for a surprise performance in Vegas for Memorial Day.

He’ll also be taking the stage as an opening act on Janet Jackson‘s Together Again tour. There’s no word on when Nelly and Ashanti‘s baby baby baby is due but we are patiently waiting for the birth announcement.