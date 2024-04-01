Nick Cannon found a way to spend time with all of his kids this Easter Sunday.
Despite having a dozen children scattered around multiple different households, the Masked Singer host managed to make his rounds in the name of the holiday.
Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. He is also father to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen, who died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon.
The Wild ‘N Out star took to Instagram over the weekend to document his day dressed as the Easter bunny, visiting all of his children along the way. He seems to have started the day by spending the morning with his and Bell’s three kids, posing with the little ones as they opened their Easter baskets.
Next, he stopped by to see his daughter Onyx, rolling around in the grass together as the adorable 18-month-old tried to feed her dad some Easter eggs.
Cannon also celebrated the holiday with Abby De La Rosa and their three kids, doing a family photoshoot that features Abby in a pink dress to match her daughter while the twins rocked matching green outfits.
The day before Easter, Alyssa Scott and her daughter Halo Marie spent time with Cannon as they honored their late son Zen, who died from brain cancer at 5 months old.
The pair visited St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital in Bayside, NY., for Zen’s Light Easter Egg-stravaganza alongside a big group of other kids. Cannon’s twins with Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe, were also at the event to spend some time with their dad.
On Friday, Cannon paid a visit to Bre Tiesi and their 1-year-old daughter, Legendary Love, as they posed together for pictures with another Easter bunny.
One thing about Nick Cannon, he’s always gonna spread the love!
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.