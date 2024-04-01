Bossip Video

Nick Cannon found a way to spend time with all of his kids this Easter Sunday.

Despite having a dozen children scattered around multiple different households, the Masked Singer host managed to make his rounds in the name of the holiday.

Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. He is also father to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen, who died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon.

The Wild ‘N Out star took to Instagram over the weekend to document his day dressed as the Easter bunny, visiting all of his children along the way. He seems to have started the day by spending the morning with his and Bell’s three kids, posing with the little ones as they opened their Easter baskets.

Next, he stopped by to see his daughter Onyx, rolling around in the grass together as the adorable 18-month-old tried to feed her dad some Easter eggs.

Cannon also celebrated the holiday with Abby De La Rosa and their three kids, doing a family photoshoot that features Abby in a pink dress to match her daughter while the twins rocked matching green outfits.

The day before Easter, Alyssa Scott and her daughter Halo Marie spent time with Cannon as they honored their late son Zen, who died from brain cancer at 5 months old.

The pair visited St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital in Bayside, NY., for Zen’s Light Easter Egg-stravaganza alongside a big group of other kids. Cannon’s twins with Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe, were also at the event to spend some time with their dad.

On Friday, Cannon paid a visit to Bre Tiesi and their 1-year-old daughter, Legendary Love, as they posed together for pictures with another Easter bunny.

One thing about Nick Cannon, he’s always gonna spread the love!