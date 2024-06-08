1 of 4 ❯ ❮

The Housewives hit way below the belt in Atlanta, but Kenya Moore denies “fake news” about “revenge porn” posters of #RHOA newbie Brittany Eady at her salon grand opening. Andy, take the wheel! We just got the details confirmed of the Season 16 Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, and the ladies are already at each other’s throats. When her frenemies go low, we know Kenya will take it straight to hell. Yet these rumors shocked longtime fans of the franchise. Page Six reports that Kenya plastered posters of Brittany allegedly performing oral sex at the Kenya Moore Hair Spa Grand Opening. The hit show’s cameras caught the night on camera. According to The Neighborhood Talk, a source who attended the salon shindig on Thursday claimed that the 53-year-old “showed a picture of Brittany with a d**k in her mouth.” Several social media comments denied that this went down at the event, while others said they couldn’t comment due to NDAs. It looks like we’ll have to tune in to see how much truth is behind these wild allegations. Both Brittany and Kenya denied the rumors from their ongoing beef. However, that’s only half of the alleged RHOA drama. Read more about Brittany Eady’s response about allegedly threatening Kenya Moore with a gun after the flip!

Conflicting Reports Claim Brittany Eady Allegedly Threatened Kenya Moore: “I Have A Gun For B***hes Like You” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Insurance Agent (@briteady) According to The Neighborhood Talk, the alleged revenge porn was an escalation of beef between the RHOA newbie and OG. Sources say Brittany Eady left the building before Kenya Moore displayed intimate (and illicit) photos at the event. The dueling divas reportedly got into an altercation earlier this week. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk) TNT’s sources say the Bravo bully was on the warpath, trying to get Brittany fired by any means. During a squabble with Kenya, insiders claim Brittany confronted the OG with more than a clapback. Brittany allegedly threatened Kenya during a heated exchange, saying, “I have a gun for b***hes like you.” An insider close to the production denied the rumors, telling Page Six: “At no time was Kenya ever threatened with a weapon, nor was there ever a weapon present during the course of production.” Meanwhile, fans think attendees cryptically corroborated the shocking claims. I’m flabbergasted and floored🤯 pic.twitter.com/8SGUEvroEz — DREW SIDORA (@DREWSIDORA) June 7, 2024 “I’m flabbergasted and floored,” Drew Sidora tweeted with a mind-blown gif. Photographer Erick Robinson also appeared to comment on the moment in a now-deleted tweet. “I am still trying to recover myself. I couldn’t even take a photo, my mouth fell to the floor and I am just in awe like that was the deadliest scene probably ever filmed in the franchise,” Robinson previously posted. There is an investigation underway into these alleged incidents, but Brittany also denies these accusations. See how Brittany Eady responded to the alleged “revenge porn” at Kenya Moore’s event after the flip.

Brittany Eady Claps Back Online: “Revenge Porn Is Never Okay” The insurance expert took to social media to confirm that the “revenge porn” incident. Brittany posted on Instagram Stories to thank everyone who offered her support. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOUSEWIVESOFATL 🍑 (@housewivesofatl) “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me about what took place at the event yesterday. I am still processing the nasty, low, disgusting vile things that was done to hurt me. BULLYING and revenge porn is never okay,” she wrote. In another IG Stories post, the business baddie reminded everyone that revenge porn is illegal in Georgia. Hopefully, Kenya isn’t crashing out like Martell Holt, but it’s not sounding good. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queens of Bravo+ (@queensofbravoplus) “In Georgia, the distribution of sexually explicit images without the consent of the person depicted is considered a criminal offense. Under Georgia law, the offense of unlawful disclosure of intimate images, also known as revenge porn wunder O.C.G.A. §16-11-90,” she wrote. Brittany underlined the section stating,”This law makes it illegal to distribute sexually explicit images or videos of another person without their consent and with the intent to harm, harass, intimidate, or coerce the person depicted.” The post states that the misdemeanor carries a fine of $1000 or up to one year in prison. Brittany also underlined that “subsequent offenses are considered felonies carrying more severe penalties. Not the peach princesses risking prison! Both women denied the very serious allegations against them. If Brittany is turning to Both Kenya Moore and Brittany Eady have responded. #RHOA https://t.co/lfUc4rsJsh pic.twitter.com/rr0Dcvzqfx — TV Deets (@tvdeets) June 8, 2024 “It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED by someone I thought would embrace me into a new circle, that I never met,” Brittany began on Instagram Stories. “For the record, I’d never once had possession of any weapons or threatening anyone ever. I’ve never even been to jail, in [a] fight, or even had as much as a speeding ticket. That’s not in my character. I am hurt by the narrative that’s being displayed. Wrong is wrong.” Kenya Moore Denies The Revenge Porn “Fake News”: “I Have Always Been Vindicated” Kenya also took to social media to clear her name, hinting that the accusations are simply rumors. “Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light,” the mom of one wrote. On X, formerly Twitter, the pageant queen stood on business about the revenge porn rumors. I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16🔥 — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) June 8, 2024 “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail,” Kenya wrote. “I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16,” she continued. Whew, chile! With rumors and allegations like this swirling, we’ll all be on the edge of our seats for what really did happen this upcoming season.

