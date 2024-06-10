Bossip Video

Kenya Moore denied “revenge porn” rumors of her RHOA co-star, but she allegedly called Brittany Eady an “escort” in leaked audio, claiming the “paid h**” sent nudes to Yo Gotti and “charges $1,400.”

It’s like a Bolo blast from the past!

We all know Kenya doesn’t hold back when it comes to the RHOA receipts and causing chaos among the cast. There are conflicting reports about how explicitly she exposed Brittany at the Kenya Moore Hair Spa opening last week. However, a picture is only worth a thousand words. According to Page Six, the twirling TV titan reportedly had a lot more than that to say at the grand opening of her salon on Thursday.

Based on the leaked recording posted by The Neighborhood Talk, the receipts of Kenya’s reality rival’s alleged “escort” entanglements, including her $1,400 rate, are available online.

“You a paid h**. Brittany does escort,” Kenya seemingly stated to the shock of her party guests. “There’s an IG that put her emails out on blast, she charges $1,400 for an appointment. You not only a h**, you a cheap wh*re.”

That’s more than enough drama for one night, but the audio of the down-and-dirty dragging didn’t stop there. The Dancing With The Stars alum allegedly added accusations that it did go “Down In The DM” between Brittany and Yo Gotti.

“You on covers of magazines being a thot. … You all of those things, OK? You over here on Snapchat, Yo Gotti was like, ‘Snapchat me that p***y,’ and you did!” the audio continued.

If that announcement wasn’t messy enough, Kenya’s event reportedly displayed a sign titled “INSURANCE FRAUD H*.” Coming for that lady’s pocketbook AND pockets is nasty work, but also the kind of shady shenanigans that made Kenya a TV icon. Yet, both women deny their beef went as far as the shocking and possibly illegal rumors circulating.

Brittany Eady Denies Threatening Kenya Moore With A Gun, Kenya Shuts Down “Revenge Porn” Rumors

Page Six previously reported that Kenya allegedly plastered her party with posters of Brittany performing oral sex. The RHOA OG denied circulating any “revenge porn” so it’s interesting that the shocked reactions on that leaked audio sound like someone exclaiming, “A penis!”

Still, Kenya claims she would never do such a thing. She took to X to contend that all these accusations are “fake news.” Quoting a freshly convicted felon isn’t a great way to defend your innocence, but the pageant queen says she’s “always been vindicated.” We’ll see!

The publication claimed Bravo cameras were rolling throughout the event, so hopefully, the highly anticipated Season 16 will clear up the claims.

Brittany also faced allegations of threatening Kenya by saying, “I have a gun for b***hes like you.” In addition to addressing “revenge porn” and its legal consequences online, the insurance agent also had to clear her name. She denied owning a gun or even having as much as a fight or a speeding ticket.

A source from Bravo’s production also refuted the gun rumors to Page Six.

Drew Sidora seemingly responded to some shocking drama at the event in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Whatever happened left the actress “flabbergasted and floored.”

What do you think really happened between Kenya Moore and Brittany Eady? Will you be watching Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 to find out?