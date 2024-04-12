Bossip Video

Attention, team twirl–the rumors are true; Kenya Moore is returning to The Real Housewives Of Atlanta for season 16. The confirmation means that Kenya and Porsha Williams are the first housewives confirmed to be back amid #RHOA reboot rumors.

The news was first broken by LoveBScott and followed by an Instagram post from Kenya herself.

“I may be Gone With the Wind Fabulous, but I’m not Going anywhere! ðŸ‘” she captioned a video of herself twirling and biting into a peach.”#sweet16 #RHOA #kenyamoore #kenya #teamtwirl #muva #longeststandingpeach,” she added.

People are congratulating Kenya in her comments including her on-again-off-again frenemy Porsha who wrote; “Sweet 16 [fire emoji] Twirl on that”

The Rest Of #RHOA’s “Sweet 16” Cast Is Still Unknown, Kenya Said She’d Welcome Porsha Back To The Franchise

As previously reported Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards Ross will not return for the new season and it’s unclear if Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora will be brought back.

In February, however, TheNeighborhoodTalk reported that Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams would return.

To that, Porsha corrected them saying that Porsha Guboadia, not Porsha Williams, would be back. She filed for divorce from her husband Simon Guobadia just a little over a week later.

Before the casting announcements, Kenya said she would be down to return for another messy season of #RHOA during an interview with Page Six on Feb. 5. She also said that despite her previous issues with Porsha, she would not be opposed to seeing her return for Season 16.

“I think we made great TV together. You know, I think we’re the best frenemies. Some of the best times on that show have been created with me and Porsha,” Kenya shared. “Some of the most iconic moments have been created with us being onscreen together. So I feel like that magic could still exist if she comes back.”

Are you ready to see the “magic” between Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore on #RHOA season 16?