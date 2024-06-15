Bossip Video

After embarking on her Hot Girl Summer Tour in mid-May, Megan Thee Stallion‘s hometown finally sees the Houston rapper perform! This marks the rapper’s first solo performance in Houston since 2019. Additionally, both of her concerts in the city are sold out, showing that the love for MTS is real.

According to Houston Press, the last time Megan Thee Stallion’s hometown of Houston, TX, saw her in a solo performance was shortly after she began to gain popularity in 2019. She performed at Warehouse Live, which holds 1300 people. Coincidentally, the show was sold out, much like her first night in Houston on her first arena tour.

As BOSSIP previously reported, just days before the Hot Girl Summer Tour was set to begin, Charlemagne Tha God stated that MTS is “not an arena artist” on The Breakfast Club morning show. According to The Shade Room, the radio host quickly retracted his statements the next day and stated that he “questioned” whether the Houston Hottie was an arena artist. This came after just a little research revealed that the MC has already sold out 13 arenas, including Madison Square Garden.

“I asked the question yesterday: Is Megan Thee Stallion an arena artist? Clearly, we got our answer. Jess just said that she sold out 13 arena stops, and I think I read over 240,000 tickets across North America and Europe. So yeah, if you’re selling out arenas, clearly you’re an arena artist,” Charlemagne stated.

Megan Thee Stallion Is Ignoring The Haters

Though Charlemagne’s statements went viral, MTS remains focused on those who genuinely support her. This was evident during her first show in Houston as the crowd showed their love in cheers and screams.

However, while performing her hit single, “Big Ole Freak,” she seemingly shaded the Charlemagne, “I’m in a mother f**king arena!”

Nevertheless, the rapstress made sure to send love to her fans, “This is a special night. This is night one of the motherf*cking 100% sold-out hottie tour in Houston, Texas. Y’all know what we’ve been through. I love y’all. I appreciate y’all. I respect y’all. And I’m grateful for y’all.”

To honor Megan Thee Stallion‘s hometown further, Houston rappers Lil Keke, Slim Thug, and Bun B surprised fans. The Hot Girl Summer Tour is a hit across several arenas.