Apple delivered big during its 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference and we have a summy of the cool new announcements in one place.

This week tech giant Apple held their annual Worldwide Developers Conference better known in the tech community as WWDC. At WWDC they announce exciting updates to the operating systems running on their wildly popular hardware every year. Usually, the event is good but this year Apple showed out new features announced back to back for nearly two hours.

According to Business Insider, the event was so busy even if you attended or watched it live it’s a high chance you missed something they announced. Luckily we are here to break down the most important new updates you can expect on your devices soon.

Apple’s Biggest Announcements During WWDC 2024

Apple Intelligence– Artificial Intelligence is the hottest thing in tech right now and you know Apple wouldn’t be left out. Apple Intelligence will finally take Siri one step closer to being exactly like the Stark Tech in Ironman’s suit. Soon you will be able to carry out more tasks and find content across multiple apps or places. You’ll even be able to create AI images directly in iMessage for special occasions or to troll your friends. The new feature will also understand your text and emails so you can ask Siri life-specific questions and Siri can remind you of important events.

If that’s not enough ChatGPT will also be coming to the iPhone if you need more AI.

Calculator Comes To iPad & Will Be Able To Solve Math Problems– After years of begging the calculator app is coming to iPad with a big surprise. The new calculator app will be able to solve real-life math equations just by writing them out.

MacOS15 Let You Mirror Your iPhone On Your Mac Screen– In macOS15 you can access a mirrored version of your phone on your Mac screen. The days of having to pick up your phone to access your phone are over.

AI Writing Tools– While it’s a small update Apple is bringing AI writing tools to its software. If you’re confused in simpler terms the company just killed the need for Grammerly. It will be built into the operating system by default soon. Instead of suggesting you change the text’s tone, the entire email will be changed for you in one button.

Recording Phone Calls– Many people use third-party apps to record phone calls but now you’ll be able to do that from your iPhone directly. Don’t worry it will notify the press you’re talking to the second you start.

Transcribe Audio From Your Phone– No longer will you have to pay someone or rewind over and over to transcribe audio. AI will now transcribe for you at the press of a button.

Of course, Apple dropped off more than just these features but these are the most important ones we think you should know about. These will make life so much easier professionally and privately.

If you want to watch the full WWDC you can watch it below.