Saweetie addressed the drama about her icy entanglements in a new freestyle after Chris Brown name-dropped her “NANi” while beefing with Quavo.

Saweetie previously tapped in on social media when she got caught up in her ex battling Breezy and the “Richtivities” rapper hinted that she’d rewrite her new single “NANi,” which dropped on Friday, to respond. Instead of making fans wait that long, Saweetie shut down the speculation in a freestyle.

The perpetual pretty girl popped out with a message to her haters and seemingly her ex(es) set to Sexyy Red’s “SKEE-YEE.” On “SWEE-TEA,” she makes it clear she’s here get to the bag, not get caught up with messy men. Her flow hit as hard as the beat to call out all the conversation about her sex life.

“Why these broke n***as always trying to get some p*ssy they ain’t earned / They trying to figure out who I’m f**king. Girl, it’s none of your concern/B***h, you dirtier than dirty Ain’t you thirty? Go to work,” she rapped, coming for internet instigators.

Saweetie also took aim at her ex and Chris using her name for punchlines and clout.

“F**king dork! F**k that back and forth, I need a Porsche for that/ Ain’t taggin’ you for free, I need a fee if I’m endorsin’ that,” she continued.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Chris kicked off his beef with Quavo with Karrueche-concerned bars. Then after dragging each other’s abuse allegations, Quavo called Chris a “crackhead.” Chris said the rapper “should have died” instead of late Migos member Takeoff and claimed that he hooked up with Saweetie while she was still with Quavo.

Saweetie Keeps That Same Energy For Summer With “NANi”

On “NANi,” the Saweetie continued to keep it cute for her high-energy bop. “We gon’ fkkk up the Summer,” she captioned the cover art on Instagram.

While “swingin’ that body” with some killer choreo, she also seemingly threw a little more shade.

“My name in her mouth I tell that h** to chew up/ Lambo match the louies pretty b***h and yeah my mood up/ Aint worried bout them h**s talkin’ down cause i’m too up/ I’m bougie moody tannin in my Louie/ It’s a privilege just to say you knew me /If I double back he over payin not to lose me,” Saweetie rapped.

Despite teasing that she might spill more tea about the mess, Saweetie kept the shine for herself. After all, “‘NANi’ is main character energy,” as she told Billboard at the 2024 Gold Gala last weekend. At the event, which recognizes the year’s 100 most influential Asian Pacific figures in culture and society, Saweetie became the inaugural recipient of the Billboard Gold Music Honor.

Check out the full video for Saweetie’s “NANi” below.