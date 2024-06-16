Bossip Video

As families celebrate Father’s Day, all eyes and jokes are on Nick Cannon and whether he’ll have to host a meet-and-greet to see all 11 of his kids on the holiday.

While other dads relax with loved ones or chill on the grill, Nick seemingly has to make more rounds than Santa on Christmas Eve. The prolific patriarch said the best gift would be spending time with each of his celebrity seeds. Nick told PEOPLE that he looks forward to giving all of his offspring the “opportunity to connect” with him on Father’s Day.

The Wild ‘N Out creator is already one of the hardest-working men in show business and with a family like his, the holidays are no different. The fantastically fertile funny man said Father’s Day is “definitely one of those days where I got be on my Ps and Qs the entire day.”

“It’s supposed to be a day where I get to rest, but I want to give all my kids the opportunity to connect and give me gifts, and all that type of stuff. It’s a fun day and I appreciate all the love that I get on that day,” he continued.

Nick Cannon’s Family Time On Father’s Day Weekend

Nick already kicked off the holiday weekend with his own dad on Saturday.

He partied with Abby De La Rosa and their three children earlier on Saturday. They threw a cowboy-themed birthday party for their twin sons, Zion and Zillion, who were turning two years old. The Daily Cannon co-hosts also share a 1-year-old daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin.

Nick also shares twins Morocco and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey; daughter Powerful Queen and sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole. With Alyssa Scott, Nick shares a son, Zen, who passed away at five months from brain cancer in 2021, and a daughter, Halo.

So far this weekend, that’s three babies down, a bonus with Papa Cannon, and EIGHT more munchkins to go for Nick’s Father’s Day wish. PEOPLE reports Nick films The Masked Singer on Sunday and “probably a lot of kids would be on set.” He’s looking forward to the “arts and crafts gifts” made with love by the Cannon kiddies, which already decorate his office walls.

Despite the abundance of babies, he claims that he’s “never overwhelmed.” Instead, Nick says they give him energy and “drive me to thrive.”

“It’s definitely from the time I open my eyes to the time I get to close them at night, it’s all about the kids the whole time. When you have 12, it’s definitely they’re the pulse of all that I do,” he explained.

Social Media Shouts Out Nick Cannon’s Shenanigans For Father’s Day

Happy Father’s Day to booked and busy baby daddy, Nick Cannon!