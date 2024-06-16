Bossip Video

Months after her ex-husband was spotted with actress Lupita Nyong’o, Jodie Turner-Smith is speaking out about her divorce from Joshua Jackson. The model shared her surprising thoughts about Jackson’s alleged relationship with the Black Panther actress and her role as a co-parent.

As BOSSIP reported, Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from the Dawson’s Creek star in October 2023. This shocked many as the former couple were openly and publicly in love throughout their relationship. According to Entertainment Tonight, Turner-Smith even described their relationship as a one-night stand that turned into a three-year one-night stand while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2021. Unfortunately, after three years of marriage and the birth of their daughter, Juno, the couple decided it was time to move on.

Shockingly, Jackson wasted no time in finding new love. In December 2023, the actor was seen holding hands with Nyong’o. Many were surprised to see Jackson dating so soon. However, Turner-Smith sees no issue with her ex-husband’s new relationship.

In an interview with The Cut, the Acolyte star was extremely supportive of Jackson’s relationship with the Oscar winner. When asked about the awkwardness of Jackson dating so soon after filing for divorce, Turner-Smith seemed unbothered about it.

“Good for them,” she stated. “We need happiness in order to peacefully co-parent. I’m trying to get us to the Gwyneth and Chris Martin level. I truly hope they’re happy and that it benefits us as a family.”

It is unclear why Turner-Smith and Jackson separated, but since their split, the former has been extremely positive. BOSSIP also reported Turner-Smith’s post-breakup comments to be rather positive.