Once again, our TRUE Independence Day is here, let us rejoice and support Black businesses. To mark the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery is officially here, so it’s time for BOSSIP’s annual Best In Black-Owned gift guide. Juneteenth, observed annually on June 19 and declared a federal holiday by President Biden in 2021, is a time when we celebrate the slaves of Galveston, Texas finally learning of their freedom two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. It’s also a time when we can commemorate being Black by fellowshipping, sending someone a gift, and working on ways to create generational wealth in the Black community. The first Juneteenth in 1866 was celebrated with food and singing, and allegedly slaves “threw their rags into the river” and dressed as freedmen after learning that they were free. While you might not be getting dressed up for Juneteenth 2023, you might be looking to celebrate Juneteenth in style by putting the power of the Black dollar to work. If that’s the case, this is the gift guide for you. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KKAÖ by KKB (@kkaobykkb) It’s time to take out your wallets and check out BOSSIP’s “Best In Black Owned” on the flip! Just like in 2020, 2021, 20222, and 2023, the list is not comprehensive and is consistently being updated; let us know in the comments other black-owned brands to support!

