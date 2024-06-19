Once again, our TRUE Independence Day is here, let us rejoice and support Black businesses.
To mark the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery is officially here, so it’s time for BOSSIP’s annual Best In Black-Owned gift guide.
Juneteenth, observed annually on June 19 and declared a federal holiday by President Biden in 2021, is a time when we celebrate the slaves of Galveston, Texas finally learning of their freedom two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
It’s also a time when we can commemorate being Black by fellowshipping, sending someone a gift, and working on ways to create generational wealth in the Black community.
The first Juneteenth in 1866 was celebrated with food and singing, and allegedly slaves “threw their rags into the river” and dressed as freedmen after learning that they were free.
While you might not be getting dressed up for Juneteenth 2023, you might be looking to celebrate Juneteenth in style by putting the power of the Black dollar to work. If that’s the case, this is the gift guide for you.
It’s time to take out your wallets and check out BOSSIP’s “Best In Black Owned” on the flip!
Just like in 2020, 2021, 20222, and 2023, the list is not comprehensive and is consistently being updated; let us know in the comments other black-owned brands to support!
Haircare
Wellness is essential for everyone, but it holds a unique significance for Black women, who often face disproportionate stressors and health disparities.
Haircare brand tgin (Thank God It’s Natural) is centered around intertwining self-care and wellness and its latest line draws inspiration from its late founder Chris-Tia Donaldson’s life-changing journey to Bali.
The brand’s new Miracle Styling Collection encapsulates the essence of self-care and healthy hair routines and tgin’s CEO/ the niece of Chris-Tia, Aris Singleton, told BOSSIP that the products are not just about hair care; they’re about empowering Black women to embrace their natural beauty, prioritize self-care, and cultivate a holistic sense of well-being.
Ultimately, tgin is more than just a haircare brand; it’s a community that supports Black women in their journey towards wellness, inside and out.
“We believe that when a woman feels confident and beautiful in her own skin and hair, she is empowered to achieve her goals and live her best life,” said Singleton.
Here’s how tgin products specifically support wellness for Black women:
Nourishing Ingredients:
We carefully formulate our products with natural ingredients that nourish and protect hair and scalp, promoting healthy hair growth and reducing breakage. This not only enhances the beauty of natural hair but also contributes to a positive self-image and increased confidence.
Scalp Health:
We recognize the importance of scalp health in overall well-being. Our Ayurvedic Hair & Scalp Oil is designed to soothe and nourish the scalp, reducing stress and promoting relaxation, which is crucial for overall health.
Stress-Reducing Rituals:
Caring for natural hair can be a meditative and therapeutic practice. Our products encourage women to slow down, connect with their hair, and create moments of self-care amidst busy lives.
Representation Matters:
By celebrating natural hair textures and providing products specifically formulated for them, we help Black women embrace their unique beauty and feel empowered to express themselves authentically.
The tgin Foundation:
Our commitment to wellness extends beyond hair care. The tgin Foundation, established in honor of our founder, Chris-Tia Donaldson, provides resources and education for women battling breast cancer, emphasizing the importance of holistic well-being during challenging times.
As the summer months heat up, tgin products are specifically designed to help nurture our coils and kinks in the heat with:
Ayurvedic Hair & Scalp Oil:
This luxurious blend soothes and nourishes the scalp, promoting a healthy environment for hair growth. Neem oil, rich in antioxidants, conditions the scalp while camellia oil adds a protective layer and shine to hair. Avocado and tea tree oils further soothe irritation and reduce buildup.
Water Activated Curl Elongating Gel:
This gel provides frizz-free, all-day hold thanks to hydrating aloe and apricot oil. Aloe smooths the hair shaft, while apricot oil offers lightweight hydration for long-lasting, defined curls.
Multi-Use Setting Foam:
This versatile foam supports a variety of styles while nourishing hair from roots to ends. Aloe moisturizes and promotes healthy hair growth, while provitamin B5 strengthens and protects hair from damage.
Smooth & Sleek Wax Stick:
Achieve smooth, frizz-free styles with this lightweight wax stick. Squalane delivers intense hydration and softness, while castor oil, rich in omega-6 fatty acids, moisturizes and strengthens hair.
3-N-1 Heat Protectant Spray:
This multi-tasking spray shields hair from heat damage while providing essential nutrients. Jojoba oil nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair, almond oil hydrates and adds shine and avocado oil deeply moisturizes for healthy, manageable hair.
“Each product in this collection is carefully formulated with ingredients known for their hydrating, strengthening, and protective properties, ensuring your coils and kinks remain healthy and vibrant throughout the summer.”
See more haircare standouts below.
Pattern Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross
Rih’s haircare brad is here and it’s already garnering rave reviews.
A press release reports that Fenty Hair collection is comprised of one shampoo, two conditioners, one treatment, four stylers and one tool.
These products were developed and tested with all hair types and textures in mind and infused with sensorial and thoughtful elements for an easy, luxurious experience. In collaboration with in-house Global Stylists, a team of research and development experts and chemists, Rihanna set out to deliver a line that met the standards of excellence, first set by Fenty Beauty when it launched almost seven years ago.
Check out some of the product descriptions below:
The Maintenance Crew Bundles ($110):
Universal must-haves that repair and provide the moisture your hair needs. Choose between everyday moisture and more intense moisture.
The Rich One Moisture Repair Shampoo ($29)
This shampoo gently cleanses, flexing its plush, moisturizing lather—making something so everyday, feel so extra. Replenicore-5’s proteins, amino acids and antioxidants help to repair split ends and reduce breakage. It’s also moisturizing yet lightweight, so all hair types can get rich—not weighed down.
The Rich One Moisture Repair Conditioner ($29)
We love a rich friend who pays it forward. This conditioner melts on contact, givin’ just the right level of everyday moisture and spreading its reparative, de-frizzing + conditioning benefits fast. It also repairs by reducing breakage and split ends, thanks to Replenicore-5—that means smoother, healthier-looking hair after just one use.
The Richer One Moisture Repair Deep Conditioner ($29)
Slip into the cushy life with this luxurious, intensely moisturizing conditioner that spreads and melts right into dry, damaged hair easily for faster conditioning with less product.
The Comeback Kid Instant Damage Repair Treatment ($36)
Get ready for the quickest, easiest hair comeback. It’s powered by Replenicore-5 and bond-building technology. The Comeback Kid penetrates deep into the cortex to provide inside-out repair, support damaged keratin structures and strengthen strands. And because everyone deserves a win, this powerhouse was tested on all hair types and can be used as a leave-in or rinsed out, depending on your hair needs. Hair instantly looks and feels healthier, moisturized, softer and smoother with just one use. No matter where your hair’s at—it can make a comeback.
The Protective Type 5-in-1 Heat Protectant Styler ($28)
Like your OG-est friend, this multi-benefit cream’s got your back when things heat up. It’s the universal prep step everyone needs before blow drying, silk pressing or diffusing. It protects up to 450° F and goes off, smoothing, defrizzing, detangling and hydrating too
. Plus, it goes way back, repairing split ends and reducing breakage with Replenicore-5’s proteins and amino acids.
The Homecurl Curl-Defining Cream ($28)
The curlfriend you can call on. She’s a total softie, givin’ touchable body and bounce. But tough AF on split ends, thanks to Replenicore-5’s always-on repair. She single-handedly clears all th
Haircare (continued)
Niles+Chaz by Mike Colter: Did you know that Mike Colter of Netflix’s Luke Cage had a haircare line?
This (very new) Black business that launched on Father’s Day is a children’s clean hair care brand for mixed textured hair founded by Mike Colter and his wife Iva. A press release reports that the brand is inspired by their daughters Niles and Chaz with a mission to “encourage young girls and boys to embrace their unique curls and be proud of their diverse cultural heritage.”
The product line includes:
Curl Raiser ($16) allows kids to feel confident in the moisture of their hair due to the natural plant extracts, vitamins, enriching butter oils, and strengthening protein ingredients that revive the hair follicles.
Scalp Enhancer ($16) is another product that kids and parents alike can rely on due to its use of organic plants and vitamins that prevent scalp damage and premature hair loss.
Tangles Shmagnles ($28) product acts as a detangler to lock in moisture and keep those curls smooth. For days when your kid must go to school even though the weather is not ideal
What The Frizz! ($20) The product locks in moisture to minimize frizz and maintain confidence in your loved one. Through innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability
The DOUX- This “sucka-free” haircare line that’s effective on natural coils, kinks, and straight hair and inspired by Hip-Hop and the ’90s, recently released its Press Play Thermal Styling System.
Press Play is the industry’s first heat protection, anti-humidity, and bonding technology system formulated specifically for textured hair created by CEO/co-founder/licensed cosmetologist Maya Smith.
Cécred—Influecners are in love with Beyoncé’s haircare line and it might be worth a try on this Juneteenth holiday.
Cécred currently has its Foundation Collection, which includes eight products that cleanse, condition and visibly repair hair.
In a press release following the launch, Beyoncé said she was “so proud to finally reveal her work that includes
“As a Black founder, it was important to me to concentrate on where I saw the greatest need for healthy haircare and to place scientific innovation and product performance above all else,” she continued. “My vision is to be an inclusive force of excellence in the haircare industry while celebrating hair rituals across global cultures and helping dispel hair myths and misconceptions on all sides.”
See the Cécred product descriptions below.
Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub ($38 USD, 8 oz.)
Like skincare for your scalp. This Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub combines a balance of exfoliants, fermented purple willow bark, and tea tree oil to remove buildup and residue from your hair and scalp for a game-changing deep clean.
Hydrating Shampoo ($30 USD, 8 oz.)
This luxurious, hyaluronic acid-infused shampoo goes deep on hydration, leaving your hair visibly nourished, manageable, and strong.
Moisturizing Deep Conditioner ($38 USD, 10 oz.)
Bring dehydrated and dull hair back to life. This ultra-rich formula is infused with our African oil blend and shea butter to moisturize, soften, and improve manageability.
Reconstructing Treatment Mask ($42 USD, 10 oz.)
Hair repair in a jar. Powered by our patent-pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment, this treatment is clinically tested to visibly reduce damage, increase strength, and improve shine after one use.
Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual ($52 USD, 4 treatments)
Fermented rice water is long adored in Asian cultures for its hair-strengthening and length-retention benefits, but the fermentation takes days. This ritual begins with a Fermented Rice & Rose Powder that instantly transforms into a water-activated, fortifying hair rinse treatment followed by a luscious Silk Rinse.
Moisture Sealing Lotion ($38 USD, 8 oz.)
This multitasker does it all: seals, smooths, and styles with a light hold.
Nourishing Hair Oil ($44 USD, 1.7 oz)
This blend of 13 oils and plant-based extracts seals in moisture and adds a soft shine—all without silicone.
Ritual Shaking Vessel ($20 USD)
Take haircare to luxe levels with the bespoke vessel to mix our Fermented Rice & Rose Powder with water to create a fortifying hair rinse treatment.
Patent-pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment
Our patent-pending technology, made from wool-derived keratin, honey, and lactobacillus ferment, closely matches and replaces depleted proteins in hair. Its molecular weight is small enough to deeply penetrate the cortex to visibly strengthen weak, damaged, or highly manipulated hair.
Restores hair’s shine
Makes hair two times more resistant to breakage
Makes hair two times smoother
Repairs damage from chemical processing
Improves hair’s structural integrity
Makeup, Skincare & Nails, Food, Alcohol & Other
D’On Cosmetics boasts that it’s high-performing beauty for every level of makeup artistry. This Black woman-owned brand has been garnering attention lately for its highly pigmented liquid blush that makes melanated skin pop.
Canvas Beauty– This is the brand that’s got ALL the TikTok girlies talking.
Canvas Beauty Brand’s Body Glaze has gone viral for its palm fruit oil-centered “icing for your skin.” The glaze created by founder and CEO Stormi Steele of Love & Marriage Huntsville fame beautifully moisturizes melanin and is packed with antioxidants.
@iamstormisteele
We’re two days away from our BIGGEST Live in Tiktok history!!! Our BEST drop to date! #bodyglaze #canvasbeauty
Most recently, Steele made history as the first creator on TikTok to reach $1 million in sales from a single live session with the glaze that sold over 1 million units in 2023.
We can confirm that we understand why.
Brown Girl Jane—Founded by Spelman graduates, Brown Girl Jane has practical wellness products designed to embody healing, balance, and community. The brand provides plant-based solutions options for your daily routine including Balance Wellness Drops, CBD Gelées, and Rest Wellness Drops. Brown Girl Jane is also well known for its fragrance line.
Footnanny- Footnanny is from Oprah’s personal nail technician, Gloria Williams – aka the Footnanny.
Dipology—Dip Powder Nail Kits
Sassy Nails Studio—Press On Nails
Press Me Pretty-–Press On Nails
Pressologie—Press On Nails
Mischo Beauty—Nail Polish
OOO Polish—Nail Polish
KKAÖ by KKB
Set your powder flawlessly and make your makeup look 3-D with this Black woman-owned brand’s signature Artist Essential Powder Palette.
Clothing, Food, Alcohol & Other
Noite Rose— a Black woman-owned luxury loungewear brand
Ashli James Collection –Head Wraps & Face Masks
Shot AhClock-A Black-owned 1990s/Early 2000s Hip Hop & R&B Pop Culture Trivia Drinking Game/History Lesson
Shapes Design Company-–HBCU, Black Movie & TV Show Inspired Buttons and tees.
NudeBarre—Intimates, body wear, and hosiery made in 12 shades of nude to match all skin tones often worn by celebs like Lizzo and Doja Cat.
GOÈ —unique handbags designed by Hogoè Kpessou
Curvy Fox–Swimsuits & Lingerie
Le Kool Champagne- Founded by Robert “Kool” Bell of Kool and The Gang, Forbes reports that the brand’s house signature champagne is Le Kool Rosé that’s bottled for a minimum of 3 years in the cellar and embodies the brand’s legendary association with women and Ladies Nights around the globe.”
Le Kool Rosé blends Pinot Noir (60), Chardonnay (35), Red Champagne (5). It is described as intense, with smoky notes offering a lively smooth palate in harmony with the olfactory impressions of red fruit and blackberry jams.
McBride Sisters—Black Girl Magic Wine
Uncle Nearest- The Most Awarded Bourbon AND American Whiskey of 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, & 2023
Brown Skin Bride—-Founded in August 2023 by two friends, Alyssa and Perri of St. Louis, MO, it was created when they were knee-deep in planning bachelorette parties for loved ones and noticed that products offered didn’t celebrate brides of color.
The brand aims to ensure every bride feels seen, celebrated, and included in every aspect of their special day.
Products include:
The “Put A Ring On It” Foam Finger
The world’s first inclusive Bachelorette Foam Finger available in three shades – Light, Medium, Dark
The “Pour It Up” Party Cups
The perfect staple for every bachelorette or bridal celebration. Mix up the bride’s favorite cocktail and cheers!
Wifey & Bride Earrings
A fun twist on a jewelry staple. Wear them to the Bach and beyond. Available in “Wifey” and “Bride”
Canna Haute—Black-owned CBD oil
B. Condoms—The only Black-owned condom brand
Greenwood Whiskey—The Black Owned, Award Winning Premium Whiskey “Celebrating The Spirit of Culture, Entrepreneurship and Excellence”
Home Goods & Business Services
The Gathering Spots– Now national, The Gathering Spot private membership club was founded in Atlanta in 2016 by two young Black entrepreneurs/Georgetown alumni; Ryan Wilson and TK Peterson.
There are additional The Gathering Spot locations in Washington D.C., and Los Angeles with plans to open a new location in Houston.
Purposely Public PR & Marketing Agency—PR & Marketing agency founded by Cashé Arrielle
Karibe Company-–Black-owned cookware
Karen Jai Home—a luxe Black-owned home accessories line
12 Twenty Escentuals –A luxury black-owned candle and skincare brand founded by Sharron Matthews
Nine Candles Galore
Bald Bozz Beauty–A B3 a DBA of a Non-Profit 501(c)3 an Alopecia Awareness Advocate organization focusing on Style, Health, & Education.
Continue Slideshow
-
Best Dressed Daddy: A$AP Rocky Stars With Baby Boys, RZA And Riot, In Bottega Veneta Father's Day Campaign
-
Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club Empowers Women Across Atlanta With Lauren Speed-Hamilton
-
Daddy Drip Drizzy: Drake Shows Off Hot Soccer Dad Outfit At Son's Game
-
BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of June 2
-
Law Roach Exposes Fashion House That Refused To Dress Zendaya: 'If You Say No, It'll Be A No Forever'
-
Angel Reese Slams Backlash For Met Gala Debut The Day Before She 'Slayed Against New York': 'I'm Not One-Dimensional'
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.