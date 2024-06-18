Bossip Video

Mavericks With Mav Carter is airing a new episode tomorrow, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

Mav Carter, a childhood friend of LeBron James and CEO of their entertainment development company SpringHill Company, is once again sitting down one-on-one with mavericks for his YouTube series.

His 8 guests are people whose reputation for hustling precedes them. A press release reports that they’re creatively minded—in business, in art, in expression. Instead of being intimidated by evolution, they chase it. While their stories evoke inspiration and often incite imitation, their path is all their own. And perhaps the most important ingredient of all, they’re still just getting started.

Back when the show premiered in October, Carter told TODAY.com;

“At The SpringHill Company, we produce the most culturally impactful content that is deeply rooted in our mission of empowerment. Mavericks is special to me because I get to delve deep into my curiosity and ask the questions that uncover why and how Mavericks in their own right do the amazing things they do. Personally, I’ve learned so much from the guests during this first season, and I think our viewers will too,” he said.

In the latest episode, Maverick sits down with Academy Award and NAACP Image Award American filmmaker, Ryan Coogler. Coogler reflects on the VHS/DVD era, underscoring the deliberate movie choices required in contrast to today’s instant accessibility. He also applauds “Set it Off” for its groundbreaking LGBTQ+ representation and exploration of police brutality, being ahead of its time.

Coogler also speaks on challenging ideas, success, and comparisons to Spike Lee.

Take an exclusive look below.





The latest episode of Mavericks With Mavs Carter airs tomorrow Wednesday, June 19.