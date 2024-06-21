Bossip Video

Ryan Garcia has been suspended and fined after failing a drug test following his victory against Devin Haney.

One of the most shocking sports victories this year was Ryan Garcia and his dominant win over WBC super-lightweight champion, Devin Haney.

The lead-up to the fight was a circus, but nothing could’ve prepared us for the aftermath.

According to The NY Times, Ryan tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug after the fight and after reaching a settlement agreement with NYSAC for the failed drug test, he will serve a one-year suspension.

He will also have to forfeit his $1.1M contract purse and pay a $10k fine, the tate max in New York. The fight itself will officially become a “no contest” officially returning Haney to his undefeated status.

Ryan Garcia addressed his suspension in a press release sent to BOSSIP.

“Ryan Garcia was a victim of substance contamination, with levels measured in the billions and trillions of a gram, which provided no advantage whatsoever in the ring,” reads the statement. “Ryan, with his legal team, has resolved this issue and firmly maintains his truth: he never intentionally took any banned substance. It’s simply not in his nature.”

While Ryan Garcia was reeling, Devin Haney took to social media to announce that he’s down for a rematch when he returns from a hiatus. This rematch will likely break records and give both fighters a chance to put this matter to rest for good.