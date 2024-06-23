Bossip Video

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

So this week we’ve got a serious cosmic event! On the 29th Saturn the planet of limitations, boundaries and hard work will go retrograde in Pisces, the planet of intuition, spirituality and deep emotional undercurrents. As you know retrogrades means that a planet is spinning backwards physically and energetically allowing us space to finish what we started. This combo is amplified by the fact that Pisces is ruled by Neptune (planet of the mystidal realm) and Juputer (the planet of abundance) which means that the collective is in for a serious spiritual awakening. This also means that those who work in the healing/spiritual/metaphysical arts are set to make quite a bit of income – however- if someone is fake who works in this space – they will also be revealed to the masses. The best way to work with this energy which will last until November 15th is to one cultivate a daily spiritual practice. This can be meditation, journaling, Yoga, tarot card pulling etc. And this is also a great time to go after big financial goals that may have been sidelined in the past. In addition to the fact that you can also start a lot of new projects at this time and expect them to flourish right after November 15th. Also expect more drama around celebrity revelations especially those that work in religion, big pharma, tech and the music industry. This week I took a deep dive into each astrological sign to see how this transit will affect everyone. Tap in… Alrighty, let’s see what the cosmos have in store for you this week…

CAPRICORN: Under this auspicious transit, you’re set to go on a rocky road of transformation that will ultimately lead you to inner peace. Now while this may seem scary – be aware that it is not- what makes it scary is that many of you will intuitively want to fight the flow of things. Don’t do this. Remain open and curious. And overstand that you will be shedding an old version of yourself, along with any of the major players and themes in your life thus far. Again, not easy, but rarely are things that are truly valuable, easy. RED FLAG: Be prepared for some drama at work – possibly indirectly tied to you. Be sure to overlook all work submitted by yourself and anyone you manage. SWEET SPOT: Now would be a great time to get a psychic reading to get a deeper outlook as to how you can best take advantage of this Saturn Retrograde. Especially because Capricorns are ruled by Saturn so this transit will affect ya’ll more than most signs (outside of Pisces that is.)

