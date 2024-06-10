Bossip Video

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Mars entering Taurus on the 9th will be the biggest planetary shift this week. This signifies that you can get a lot of things done if you stay focused and determined. This placement also highlights that any business that deals with real estate, finance or the culinary arts will do well if you open it now or seek to expand at this time. Continue to get creative and enjoy those pursuits under all of this zany Gemini energy that we are in. Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you this week.

CAPRICORN: True love requires vulnerability between two people. And yes allowing yourself to be fully seen as you are — your shadow and your light- is scary AF but isn’t receiving joy and emotional support worth it? Let that person in. You know whom I’m speaking of. If it doesn’t go the way you’d like at least you learned how to exercise the muscle of vulnerability, which is a gift in and of itself. RED FLAG: Car troubles ahead- plan accordingly and be prepared that you may have to fork out for big repairs. SWEET SPOT: Desserts bring us happiness but only short -term. Find better ways to cope with deep emotions such as hiking, yoga or chatting with a good friend.

