Bossip Video

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week we have a few amazing transits happening in the cosmos. On the 16th Venus enters the dreamy, feminine sign of Cancer and Mercury (our collective brain thinker) enters on the 17th. This combo will definitely have our heads battling between being in our feelings and staying grounded with our thoughts. However it does seem like our emotions will win because on the 20th the Sun not only goes into Cancer but we have the Summer Solstice which is the official kick off for the first day of Summer, at least here in North America. A super simple but sweet ritual to call in a fun summer romance is to simply light a baby pink candle and meditate and journal on the 20th on the type of love that you wish to bring in. If you’re prone to already working with a particular Goddess deity then refresh your altar with roses, lavender scents and sweet chocolates to honor the season of Summer and to usher in a beautiful love. With all these delicious romantic vibes sparkling down on us, this week, I’m going to take a deep dive into what love looks for each sign this week. This week is one that really will allow us to meet a beautiful summer love, if we allow ourselves to harness these deeply emotional vibrations. Alrighty, let’s see what the cosmos have in store for you this week…

Did you know that you can get a psychic reading with Zya? Try her out at BOOKZYA.com.

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN: Pleasure is your birthright and in pleasure is where many of your blessings live. Your goal this week is to seek pleasure to the extreme (with no harm to none of course) and if the lover you’ve got your eye on or someone you’re currently partnered with doesn’t really give you the pleasure you seek, then work to find a compromise or maybe make a hard break. RED FLAG: Seek pleasure yes but remember to do it mindfully and strategically. SWEET SPOT: Indulging your culinary senses this week will lift your spirits to the highest high.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!