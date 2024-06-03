Bossip Video

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week the heavy Gemini energy continues and it will be influencing us all. Also ahem, take note that 2024 is a karmic year and Donald Trump is a Gemini so it only makes sense that his karma has caught up with him during his astrological season. Anywho, on the 3rd, Mercury enters Gemini – giving us all a big boost mentally when it comes to both divine and natural communication. If you ever wanted to chat with the spirit world now is the time to do it. You can give your gifts a twirl under the New Moon in Gemini on the 6th as we’ll all be seeking higher understanding and esoteric knowledge naturally. Well maybe not naturally – the Age of Aquarius and the Sun in Gemini pushes us in this direction. Finally on the 8th, Mars enters Taurus which gives a nice grounded balance to all this Mercurial Gemini energy. This placement will motivate us to either dive into a romantic partnership, over eat or overwork. You choose which path you want to use and harness the Martian Taurean energy to your benefit. Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you this week.

CAPRICORN: All of the cards are pointing to you taking a big step back when it comes to any confrontational situations this week. This will hold true for matters at the office and at home. When it comes to those Caps in chaotic romantic partnerships, your ancestors are urging you to go with the flow but keep your boundaries strong. In other words, if the words don’t match the actions then let it be known but don’t sit around trying to change and convince. People often know when they’re acting a fool. RED FLAG: Layoffs may be coming up – now is the time to brush up on top notch skills that can ensure you keep the moola rolling in. SWEET SPOT: Live your Soul not your Role. Staying true to your heart’s desires is deeply important at this time; just make sure they aren’t being tricked by unhealed shadow wounds.

