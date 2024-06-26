Bossip Video

Beats is relaunching the Beats Pill and tapping Lil Wayne and LeBron James for a punny new ad.

At the height of the 2010 Bluetooth speaker craze, the Beats Pill rose above the competition. The last iteration of the Pill, the Beats Pill+ launched in 2015 but unfortunately was discontinued by Apple in 2022. Now the Pill is returning better than ever and Beats is using some familiar faces to help us get reacquainted.

According to a press release, the new Beats Pill Speaker retails for $149.99 on the Apple website and comes in three colors; Matte Black, Statement Red, and Champagne Gold.

“We’re excited to bring Beats Pill back to our portfolio,” said Chris Thorne, CMO at Beats. “There’s no better way to relaunch an iconic product than to team up with two icons that have been part of our family since Pill’s inception.”

To commemorate the speakers LeBron James and Lil Wayne are starring in an ad called “The Predicament” playing up the “seriously loud” sound quality of the speakers.

In the commercial, Wayne’s classic record “A Milli” blasts while LeBron and Savannah James host a kickback. Wayne can’t sleep because of the noise and when he goes to tell his neighbor to turn it down, he realizes it’s King James and he’s faced with a predicament.

Does Weezy tell them to turn it down or does he join the party? Watch the video below to find out.