Kenya Moore might not be having the best of luck on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but things are faring better for her in court. A judge recently ordered her ex-husband Marc Daly, who recently posted an amicable message about her on social media, to pay her child support.

The news comes via InTouch which reports that after being finalized in December, their split is officially settled. In a signed settlement agreement, Kenya, 53, was awarded primary custody of their 5-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

In Touch adds that the duo will have joint legal custody of their daughter, which will allow Marc to have a say in important life decisions and he will Kenya $2,000 per month in child support despite her being the higher earner than the restaurateur. He also reportedly agreed to pay an additional $1,000 per month to fund a college savings account and neither party will get alimony or spousal support.

The outlet adds that there was a note about both parties maintaining possession of their personal property amid previous reports that Daly wanted a cut of the housewife’s famed home, Moore Manor.

“Both parties will retain all rights, titles, and possession of any real property located in Georgia, all equity therein as sole and exclusive property, and will be solely responsible for all debt secured by the real property, both personal and business,” reported In Touch citing the court documents. “Both parties will retain all accounts in name as sole and exclusive property and will be solely responsible for all debt in name, both personal and business.”

Kenya will also have the final authority to decide “whether to include the minor child [Brookly] on the Bravo show [The Real Housewives of Atlanta] or for any other economic opportunities for Mother; however, Mother shall be required to discuss the opportunity with Father.”

As previously reported Kenya excitedly announced that her divorce was final in December. The Bravolebrity told fans that she was excited for this “next chapter in her life” after three years of divorce proceedings.

She also noted that she’s still open to love and believes her “forever person exists” and said in a statement to PEOPLE, that she’s confident she’ll “have her happily ever after ending after all.”

Marc Daly Recently Sent A Supportive Message To Kenya

Kenya and Marc are seemingly in an amicable place amid Marc posting a supportive message on Instagram about his ex-wife.

On Tuesday, Marc used a picture of Kenya and their daughter Brooklyn to show support for the star’s Kenya Moore Hair Spa.

“There is nothing a woman can’t do. Men might think they do things all by themselves, but a woman is always there guiding them or helping them.” — Marjorie Joyner,” he captioned the picture on his SocoBK restaurant page.

He also added hashtags reminding followers to support Black business.

Kenya and Marc tied the knot in June 2017. In 2019 they announced that they were living in a “bonafide state of separation” and Kenya officially filed for divorce in in May 2021 after nearly four years of marriage.

