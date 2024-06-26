Bossip Video

In yet another deeply concerning mystery involving Black Americans not making it back home after traveling out of the country, a woman from Chicago went missing last week after she traveled to the Bahamas for a yoga retreat, and now her family is seeking help bring their loved one home.

According to ABC News, the family of Taylor Casey reported in a press release posted in the “Find Taylor Casey” Facebook group that the 41-year-old was last seen on June 19 at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island, Bahamas.

On June 21, the Royal Bahamas Police Force issued a missing person poster so tourists and locals would be alerted to her disappearance.

“We are deeply concerned for Taylor’s safety and well-being,” said Casey’s mother, Colette Seymore, who traveled Tuesday to Paradise Island and Nassau the capital of the Bahamas, to meet with local authorities about finding her daughter. “I believe Taylor is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return. Taylor would never disappear like this.”

ABC describes Cases as “a light-skinned Black woman who stands about 5-foot-10 inches (1.77 meters) tall, weighs 145 pounds (65 kilograms) and has brown hair and brown eyes.” The family is urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward, noting that “every lead is crucial in their efforts to locate her.”

Casey’s family said she has been practicing yoga for 15 years and was eager to return home after her trip to share “her newfound knowledge and experience with others.” We hope she will return home safe and urge everyone to help in the effort to bring her back to Chicago by contacting the authorities with information, or even doing a little as sharing her missing person’s poster.

Prayers up, and be safe out there, good people.