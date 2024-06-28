It’s Friday, you ain’t got no Black job, and you ain’t got sh*t to do
Black Twitter was back at it again with the hilarious shenanigans–this time, flipping Donald Trump‘s flabbergasting ‘Black Jobs’ comment during the 2024 Presidential Debate into hilarious memes trending across social media.
when my friends with black jobs find out i have a white one pic.twitter.com/2p7TwFusA1
— 🐅 Tiger Goods 🐅 (@tigergoodsmusic) June 28, 2024
When asked by CNN moderator Dana Bash about what Biden has done for Black voters, the newly-convicted felon delivered a completely unserious answer that prompted serious questions about ‘Black jobs’ and whether we’ve been missing out by not applying for any.
“They’re taking Black jobs now–and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people. They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re gonna see something that’s going to be the worst in our history.”
What the hell are Black Jobs?? Here's an update to your 'White Supremacy for Dummies' textbook👏🏾 #USPresidentialDebate #Trump #Biden pic.twitter.com/CJdbQEB7vQ
— Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) June 28, 2024
In response to Trump’s blithering, Biden reminded voters of the historically low Black unemployment rates under his administration. Back in April 2023, the unemployment rate for Black workers clocked in at a record-low 4.8%.
Under Trump, the Black unemployment rate rose to nearly 8% from 2016 to 2020 and ballooned to over 9% when Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election, according to Newsweek.
“There’s no such thing as a Black job or a white job,” said Derrick Johnson, CEO of the NAACP, in an interview with NBC News. “They’re hardworking Americans who are seeking to have quality jobs, and that should be the goal of this conversation.”
For decades, Black folks have used humor to cope with blatant bigotry and last night was no different on social media which bustled with ‘Black job’ jokes on Twitter and beyond.
List some "Black Jobs."
I'll go first:
Person who starts electric slide at event to keep everybody on beat.
Person who has TikTok dance stolen and monetized.
— Arif "Felonious Munk" Shahid (@Felonious_munk) June 28, 2024
Interestingly, the nearly 48 million who watched the debate on TV was a 35% drop in audience from 2020 when more than 73 million people watched the first debate between Trump and Biden across networks.
In 2016, a record 84 million watched the first debate between Hillary Clinton and Trump.
Alright, after everyone’s responses here is the updated list of “Black Jobs” pic.twitter.com/hnc26zS0qg
— 🍊Elgin Barrett Eugene Smith lll🍊 (@Southside_Gunn) June 28, 2024
What would your Black job be? How would you handle the Biden situation? Tell us down below and peep the funniest ‘Black job’ tweets/memes on the flip.
Me clocking into my new black job pic.twitter.com/4o0wN36wx5
— Naijaboy41 (@Naijaboy41) June 28, 2024
Doing the application for the black jobs like pic.twitter.com/HUe7XNVqD9
— Voldemort (@ib_2cute) June 28, 2024
me waiting to interview for my Black Job: pic.twitter.com/0Isw2kYECY
— huie (@callmehuie) June 28, 2024
pic.twitter.com/QoZnhYWOYD https://t.co/KjJQyCPNfc
— 478 Basquiat (@Wh0IsHim) June 28, 2024
Me at “Black Job” orientation pic.twitter.com/yYPNsAsUil
— Sweet Honey Buckiin’ Battalion (@ThisMagicalMF) June 28, 2024
Filling out my resume for my Black job pic.twitter.com/HG8YnurEyY
— Bri ✨ (@storymodebae) June 28, 2024
the manager at my black job: pic.twitter.com/fSZ6wHmyIh
— Gabe Kunda (@GabeKunda) June 28, 2024
"I too, want my Black Job back" pic.twitter.com/cGJGBP7nqk
— Queens Child Project & Tubi Films Project Manager (@SoloChills) June 28, 2024
Me searching for the “black jobs” on LinkedIn tomorrow pic.twitter.com/hZiUGHF5df
— 💛BeMy. (@BeMyFiasco) June 28, 2024
Me at my “Black Job” pic.twitter.com/D8pJZubZrO
— VP Kamala Mamba Harris (@beaucoupbougee) June 28, 2024
Black folks finding out “immigrants are taking all the Black jobs” pic.twitter.com/HA4xp9IY9z
— Write Life (@TheQueenMuse1) June 28, 2024
You niggas need to pick up the phone and get yourselves some Black Jobs. pic.twitter.com/EtNUjAagTA
— 𝓔𝓵 𝓟𝓪𝓽𝓻ó𝓷 (@ZBankEnt) June 28, 2024
Then I asked myself, did I get the job because I was Black, or was it a Black Job? pic.twitter.com/KdD5bqv8tF
— Dom N' The City | NYC Food & Lifestyle (@DomNTheCity) June 28, 2024
