Draya Michele is reportedly in a breach of contract legal dispute with her ex-boyfriend, Tyrod Taylor, over their former shared Los Angeles home.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, Michele, 39, alleged that Taylor, the 34-year-old former NFL quarterback, reneged on their verbal agreement to sell his Chatsworth, California property to her and is now threatening eviction. Michele currently lives at the residence with her three children, as stated in the lawsuit.

Michele, the founder of Mint Swimwear, claimed that the conflict with Taylor began in 2022 when he purchased the home and allowed her family to move in. She asserted that they had a verbal agreement allowing her to eventually purchase the property from him.

According to the Doses Of Draya star, at the time, she and the New York Giants alum were in a “romantic relationship” and Taylor “promised that any contributions she made towards either improving or satisfying the mortgage of the property would be applied towards the purchase value of the property” if she decided to purchase the home. The matriarch explained that the informal nature of their agreement was due to their intimate relationship at the time it was made.

Draya Michele Claimed She Made Improvements To The Home Before Taylor Backed Out Of Their Agreement

In Touch Weekly reports Draya mentioned that she had invested significantly in improving the home over time.

In October 2023, she offered to buy the property for $2.8 million, prompting Taylor to counteroffer with $3.2 million. To seal the deal, he demanded immediate proof of funds or a mortgage approval letter from a lender to confirm her financial capability, the suit claimed. Additionally, he requested $19,000 per month for the remainder of her occupancy at the property — of all which Michele reportedly agreed to.

Michele asserted that she invested $270,000 in property improvements, which they had verbally agreed would be deducted from the sale price. However, Taylor unexpectedly breached their agreement by threatening eviction and refusing to sell her the property, Draya alleges in court documents. The former Basketball Wives star is now seeking damages for emotional distress and requesting that the court compel Taylor to fulfill his obligation to sell her the home.

Taylor hasn’t responded to the breach of contract lawsuit as of yet, but he did take to his Instagram Story with a message seemingly hinting at the court drama. The post read, according to a screenshot obtained by Glock Topickz on June 27;

“Know you a master manipulator and habitual lair too. But don’t tell no lie about me and I wont tell truths ’bout you.”

TMZ noted that Michele and Taylor began dating back in 2020 and split in 2023. The lawsuit news comes one month after the birth of Michele’s baby with boyfriend and NBA star Jalen Green.

