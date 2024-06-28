Bossip Video

Bossman Dlow‘s authenticity comes at a time when music is dominated by Instagram ads and algorithms.

We must admit the hip-hop space has been co-opted by algorithms and sponsored ads that often become repetitive and when you open social media, you see targeted videos from artists trying to catch their big break. In the mix of all the inauthenticity, there’s always one who shines and makes the algorithm play catch up. Bossman Dlow is exactly the breath of fresh air needed in these cyber times.

Dlow hails from Florida, a state known for organic talent that will not play the Internet games.

His first hit “Get In With Me” swept everyone by storm, most notably professional athletes. The track also spawned the “Bad b*tch, fiftieth floor, eatin’ Hibachi” line that dominated TikTok.

Dlow responded to his first buzzing single with “Mr. Pot Scraper” which proved it wasn’t just a one-time ordeal and he recently smashed Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash, proving he’s here to stay with more anthems to come. We’re used to rappers from Florida’s Duval and Broward Counties dominating, but Bossman Dlow has now put Martin County on the map.

What’s your fave Bossman Dlow song?