(Lucky) Latto recently pulled up to Hot 107.9 and announced that she’ll make history later this summer as the first-ever female headliner for Birthday Bash Atlanta.

The weather is warming up and that can mean only one thing; the summer concert season is almost here. Every year there are tons of concerts to choose from but let’s be real, Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash is the only one that matters. Last year Latto shut the stage down by performing “Put It On The Floor, Again” alongside Cardi B, and this year she’ll be back in a BIG way.

On June 22, Latto will return to the Birthday Bash stage as the headliner of the show and bring some special surprise guests with her.

To officially make the announcement, the Clay Co Queen pulled up to 107.9 to tell the people of Atlanta that she’s making history at the city’s State Farm Arena.

If Latto making history wasn’t enough, Boosie, Killer Mike, KeyGlock, ROB 49, and others will open up the show. Not only that, but a special tribute to Oomp Camp Records will also go down so true ATLiens can “walk it out” with the likes of DJ Unk and Baby D.

If you’ve never been to a Birthday Bash you should be ashamed and cop tickets immediately to check that off your bucket list. You can purchase tickets for Birthday Bash 2024 by clicking here.