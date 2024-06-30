Frederick “Flips” Richard is the latest Black athlete to punch their ticket to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.





The 20-year-old gymnastics phenom is set to take the world stage and represent US Men’s gymnastics after earning his spot on the team at the Olympic trials. Richard finished No.2 overall and is the first Black man to be named to the team since James Kanati Allen in 1968.

“Flips” has been wowing his fans on social media for years but will now have the opportunity to cement himself in history books. The Boston native is not shying away from what his platform can mean to Black boys who don’t often see themselves represented.

“There’s a lot of Black kids that wanted to get into the sport or don’t know how to or kind of don’t have someone to look up to, and my content has been that for them,” Richard told NBC News. “Just to learn about me, see what I’m doing, kind of get inspired. And that’s pretty crazy to think about and see.”

Richard has amassed nearly 1 million followers, but his biggest supporters are his parents. They were both in the building to watch him fulfill a lifelong dream.

“They are responsible for everything, for creating me. Now they have an Olympian as a son,” Richard said after his victory.

His being named to the US Olympic team is not the first major milestone in his already successful career. The University of Michigan rising junior was named the 2024 NCAA Gymnast of the Year and was the NCAA all-around champion in 2023. He was also the youngest U.S. man to win an all-around medal at the Artistic World Championships, taking home bronze.

Olympic watchers have already pointed out unfair coverage for Richard as he was not given an interview at the podium with the rest of his teammates and was referred to as cocky during his vault performance.

It’s not cockiness when you can back it up and Richard is now an Olympian. So, check that.

When it comes to US gymnastics, we got now and next. Rooting for everybody Black, per usual.