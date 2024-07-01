The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This will be an emotional week. I repeat it will be an emotional week for pretty much everyone. That said…I advise you to snatch up your Mala beads, prayer/journal book and hit your meditation mat cause you’re gonna need to keep your emotions tapped into a high vibe.

Here’s a super small but powerful ritual…Look for heart chakra and root chakra chants online and say those while working with your beads (touch one by one as you say a chant) and then journal your feelings once done and then lie down in a meditative state for at least 15 mins afterwards.

So here’s what’s happening in the cosmos that’s gonna have us all feeling — feelings.

As I mentioned last week Saturn has gone retrograde in Pisces as of the 29th which brings with it both abundance and a backspin on karmic retribution finally dished up.

However this will be amplified with Neptune joining the Piscean retrograde party on the 2nd which will not only heighten our psychic senses but will also amplify that karma payback I mentioned.

With Neptune being the planet of illusions and mysticism and Saturn being both a No-Limit-Solider and a Take-No-Prisoner Warrior that doles out lessons and restrictions – prepare for some over the top breakups, some friendships to end and most importantly for deep-wig-snatching-self realizations about the roles (the good and the not-so-great) that you play in your own life causing your own private dramas.

And if that doesn’t give you enough reason to want to simply sit this week out, on the 5th we have a New Moon in Cancer.

Babyyyy…for those who love to raise their vibration, spend time in deep meditation, increase their intuition and indulge their Divine Feminine the 5th along with this transit of powerful retrogrades is one for the books. You can seriously become a Spiritual Jedi!

As for everyone else, carry extra tissue and be sure to feel your feelings.

After all, to be human is to feel — and our issues are in our tissues- so let them thug tears roll Sis.

Most importantly, spend some time being contemplative and see what life lessons are presented for you this week. Hey you might just find that you finally learn the lesson especially when it comes to matters of the heart.

Okay let’s jump into the ‘scopes to see what’s in store for your sign this week.

Alrighty, let’s see what the cosmos have in store for you this week…