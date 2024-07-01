Bossip Video

The Shugar Honey Iced Tea almost hit the fan as rap rivals Latto and Ice Spice dissed each other onstage at the 2024 BET Awards. The tension was thicker than a Georgia peach on “Culture’s Biggest Night” and continued online with commode clapbacks about which baddie is really “the s**t.”

The fuse is already lit, so we might as well light a match, too.

At the BET Awards, Latto rapped, “Every time you book me with them h**s, it’s gon’ be a big drama,” and she might’ve been right.

On Sunday, both baddies took the stage at Peacock Theater in LA with disses lyrically lashing each other. Latto delivered a high-energy set featuring “Sunday Service” and Ice Spice performed her Big Mama-bashing bars on “Think U Da S**t (Fart).”

Latto doubled down on their already simmering beef and took to her Instagram Stories with a reaction video to Ice Spice’s performance.

“Ho! B***h, I’m the muthaf**kin stankiest fart you ever smelled,” Latto said while getting ready backstage.

The “Princess Diana” diva didn’t let it slide and seemingly threw some s**t right back on social media. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to flex on her ClayCo competitor with lyrics from her “Think U Da S**t” diss.

“U NOT EVEN THE FART B****,” she wrote on a post with clips of her BET Awards set.

She concluded with a quote from Latto’s other NYC native nemesis, Nicki Minaj. “Now gimmie my 10ss,” she added from the Pink Friday 2‘s “FTCU.”

How The “S**t”-Slinging Beef Began Between Latto & Ice Spice

The drama between both rappers has been months in the making. Ice Spice called out Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” on “How High” and “Butterfly Ku.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, Latto and Ice Spice went from keeping it cute and competitive to dropping disses.

Latto appeared to throw another shot with the title of her upcoming album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. During her historic performance as Birthday Bash’s first female headliner last week, she confirmed that she’s dropping the project soon.

She posted a celebratory cake decorated with a hilarious hint about the popular acronym of Latto’s next album. Many fans assumed the poop emoji cake was also a culinary clapback about Ice Spice’s song.

If the Y2K star wants more smoke, Latto’s recent post sounds like she’s with the s**ts.