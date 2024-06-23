Bossip Video

Big Mama turned Birthday Bash into Big Latto Bash as the first female headliner in the Atlanta HOT 107.9 station festival’s history. She also rocked the sold-out Radio One event’s stage with a night of epic guest performers. The ClayCo Cake Clapper set the stage on fire and put on for her hometown with local legends and favorites like Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, and more.

Latto applied pressure before she even hit the stage, reminding everyone to some respect on her name.

“The first Atlanta rap b***h to go gold! The first Atlanta rap b***h to go platinum, double platinum, triple platinum. The first female headliner for Birthday Bash. F**k that, Big Latto Bash!” Latto said before making her grand entrance.

Latto’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash Lineup

The packed crowd in State Farm Arena turned up to Latto’s hits like “Sunday Service,” “B***h From Da South,” “Put It On Da Floor,” and “It’s Giving.”

From one Atlanta legend to another, Latto threw it back with Roscoe Dash taking the stage.

The high-energy hit-maker had everyone “Back Outside,” like Anycia.

The Grammy-winning girls’ girl put on for her fellow ladies in the game. She showed love to the women who came before her like LHHATL’s Rasheeda and “Knuck If You Buck” baddie Princess.

Latto also shared the stage with Flo Milli, who recently hopped on the “Sunday Service (Remix)” with Megan Thee Stallion.

Mariah The Scientist brought that “my man, my man, my man” energy and had everyone screaming to free her man, Young Thug.

Of course, Latto reunited with her rumored romantic entangler, 21 Savage, on the Birthday Bash stage. Was it getting hot in there was it just 21’s “Big Energy” with Latto?

Summer Walker’s sultry singing only made it even hotter.

Big Mama really brought the stars out with Usher slowing it down for a minute.

The sold-out arena was already going wild, but Usher popping out took it to another level.

Latto Announces Her Upcoming Album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea And Fans Suspect It’s Ice Spice Shade

Latto closed out her action-packed performance with the name of her new album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea.

Fans quickly clocked the similarity to Ice Spice’s “Think U The S**t (Fart).” Latto seemingly shaded Ice and the song on X with a post of her cake hinting at her album title and the caption, “Think I’m the s**t, b***h ?????”

Latto not only made history as the first female headliner at Birthday Bash, but also gave fans around the world a first look at how they do it in the A. She live-streamed her performance and even included behind-the-scenes footage of her getting ready backstage. We love Latto’s playfulness, but these moments and her handling of technical difficulties mid-performance show off her hard work and dedication.

Congratulations on the incredible and innovative Birthday Bash performance, Latto!