Bossip Video

Jayson Tatum has made NBA history signing the largest contract extension ever while breaking teammate Jaylen Green’s record.

After years of making it to the postseason only to end up heartbroken, the Boston Celtics are the 2024 NBA Champions and hold the record for most NBA Championships with 18 while the Lakers sit at 17. Heading into the 2023-2024 season, Boston made history signing Jaylen Brown to the highest contract in NBA history for $285 Million. His contract has proved to be an immediate payoff and the franchise reportedly isn’t done.

According to Complex, Brown’s historic contract will be a thing of the past thanks to Jayson Tatum who signing a five-year contract extension worth $314 Million.

Before you ask how are they able to afford this, it’s simple. The Boston Celtics’ biggest stars are homegrown and not a side project created through trades and terrible contracts. In sports we often hear “trust the process” and the 2024 NBA Champions are a product of that mindset. With both superstars paid, Boston should be able to secure back-to-back championships.

Unfortunately for the rest of the NBA, nothing will motivate two young champs more than being the highest-paid in their profession.