Bossip Video

WE tv is airing another brand-new music competition series, Deb’s House and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

This new series of six, one-hour episodes, follows music mogul Deb Antney, mother to Waka Flocka Flame, as she searches for the next female rap superstar.

A press release reports that in Deb’s House, produced by TeamSheed Productions, Deb Antney is on a mission to uncover and shape the future of female rap talent. Armed with 25 years of industry wisdom and the help of her colleagues L. Londell McMillan, Esq, owner of The Source Magazine, and multi-media personality TT Torrez, Antney who originally managed Nicki Minaj, identifies eight up-and-coming artists to move into Deb’s House and compete to become her next rap protégé.

Beyond seeking exceptional lyricism, Ms. Deb is seeking women with unwavering dedication and the willingness to make sacrifices on the road to hip-hop stardom. Completely stripped down to their raw potential, the competition unfolds with a fierce test of sisterhood, resilience, and talent, where only the most tenacious can be crowned as Ms. Deb’s “chosen one.”





Play



Deb’s House Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, we see the ladies supporting Dank as she prepares for a night out.

The Detroit rapper is confident in her size but needs help picking out her clothes. Like true sisters, the ladies band together and help her get gussied up and gorgeous.

“I’m just used to making my own s***,” she says. “I see heels, I see y’all all dolled up, and I”m like, ‘Damn, I ain’t got s***!”

With the help from her fellow rappers, however, she pulls it together.

Take an exclusive look below.





Play



Looking good, Dank!

A new episode of Deb’s House airs tomorrow, Friday, July 5 on WE tv and ALLBLK.