The 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® is continuing and all your fave celebs are sizzling in NOLA.
New Orleans’ Ernest N. Memorial Convention Center and Caesars Superdome have been flooded with stars connecting with fans while celebrating 30 years of Black joy and achievement.
Seen on the ESSENCE fest scene was Serena Williams who made her ESSENCE fest debut.
One of the greatest athletes of all time was spotted first at the convention center for the history of the ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® during BEAUTYCON™: @ESSENCEFEST Edition…
and later at the inaugural ESSENCE Black Women in Business Dinner.
The pretty powerhouse was part of an exclusive group of Black women making strides across varying industries who attended a private ceremony at the Four Seasons New Orleans.
Serena was honored with the Investor of the Year Award, while Thasunda Brown Duckett received the CEO of the Year Award. Esi Eggleston Bracey was honored as Transformer of the Year and Laysha Ward was revered as the Community Investment Pioneer.
Serena wowed in a Dolce & Gabanna dress for the occasion with makeup by Sheika Daley and hair by Angela Meadows.
Additional attendees included activist Reverend Al Sharpton, businesswoman Valeisha Butterfeild, and entrepreneurs Derek Hayes, and Pinky Cole.
Also seen on the ESSENCE Fest scene was Vice President Kamala Harris who came with a message ahead of the Presidential election.
Hit the flip for that.
Madame Vice President was interviewed during a “Chief to Chief” conversation with ESSENCE Ventures President and CEO Caroline Wanga.
The ladies sat down during the Global Black Economic Forum HQ stage with less than 122 days left before the election for the next Presidential administration in the United States, Harris urged attendees of the ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® to enter rooms with their shoulders back and chin up.
“I beseech you, don’t you ever hear something can’t be done,’ Harris said according to The Guardian. “People in your life will tell you, though, it’s not your time. It’s not your turn. Nobody like you has done it before. Don’t you ever listen to that, “I like to say, ‘I eat no for breakfast,’” she said.
The Guardian adds that she described the election as more important than “any in your lifetime”, adding that democracy may not survive a second Trump term.
Trump, she said, was a convicted felon whom the supreme court had just granted immunity from prosecution.
Ultimately Madame VP and Wanga encouraged Black women to unleash their power.
After taking in words of wisdom from Wanga and Vice President Harris, ESSENCE Fest attendees enjoyed the infamous concerts that brought out BIG names to spread Black joy.
Hit the flip for that.
2024 ESSENCE Fest Concerts
“Watch this!”
A number of performers hit various stages at ESSENCE Fest to entertain attendees.
On Friday there was the highly anticipated performance from headliners Birdman And Friends Presents 30th Anniversary Of Cash Money Millionaires – reuniting the Hot Boyz on stage in their hometown, after nearly two decades, including Birdman, Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and B.G..
A press release reports that the concert included additional musical performances from artists that have partnered with Cash Money over the course of the three decades – Scarface, Bun B, and 2 Chainz.
On Saturday ESSENCE Fest attendees took a trip back to 2004 with Usher who gave a special one-night-only performance of the generation-defining album in its entirety.
Legendary R&B singer and 8x ESSENCE Festival performer, Charlie Wilson also returned to the stage for the 8th time in the history of the ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola®, alongside performances from one of the best DJs of the culture D-Nice in a special presentation of his global sensation, Club Quarantine Live, featuring icons of hip hop, latin jazz funk, R&B and soca including Method Man, Sheila E, Big Boi, Donell Jones, Tweet, Machel Montano and Lloyd and the highly anticipated reunion of R&B supergroup, TGT (Tyrese, Ginuwine & Tank).
See more on the flip!
New Orleans rapper Treety, singer and songwriter 4Batz, and the “City Cinderella,” Miami-bred chart-topping femcee JT gave performances at the ESSENCE® GU® Kickback, hosted by actress and entrepreneur Skai Jackson and content creator Raymonte.
What do YOU think about what’s going down at Essence Fest? You can continue to stream all the fun on ESSENCE.com.
