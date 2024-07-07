The 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® is continuing and all your fave celebs are sizzling in NOLA.

New Orleans’ Ernest N. Memorial Convention Center and Caesars Superdome have been flooded with stars connecting with fans while celebrating 30 years of Black joy and achievement.

Seen on the ESSENCE fest scene was Serena Williams who made her ESSENCE fest debut.

One of the greatest athletes of all time was spotted first at the convention center for the history of the ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® during BEAUTYCON™: @ESSENCEFEST Edition…

and later at the inaugural ESSENCE Black Women in Business Dinner.

The pretty powerhouse was part of an exclusive group of Black women making strides across varying industries who attended a private ceremony at the Four Seasons New Orleans.

Serena was honored with the Investor of the Year Award, while Thasunda Brown Duckett received the CEO of the Year Award. Esi Eggleston Bracey was honored as Transformer of the Year and Laysha Ward was revered as the Community Investment Pioneer.

Serena wowed in a Dolce & Gabanna dress for the occasion with makeup by Sheika Daley and hair by Angela Meadows.

Additional attendees included activist Reverend Al Sharpton, businesswoman Valeisha Butterfeild, and entrepreneurs Derek Hayes, and Pinky Cole.

Also seen on the ESSENCE Fest scene was Vice President Kamala Harris who came with a message ahead of the Presidential election.

Hit the flip for that.