Keke Wyatt is keeping it moving…again.

The “My First Love” singer recently popped out with a mystery man and has confirmed via The Shade Room that the ink has dried on her divorce from her third husband, Zackariah Darring.

“I am divorced and soooo happy to be FREE from that bondage and ABUSE,” she told the outlet.

Darring and Wyatt were married in 2018 and share two of the singer’s 11 children. The couple also appeared together on a reality show about their big blended family, Keke Wyatt’s World.

The 41-year-old seems to be enjoying the single life already because she was spotted getting close to Atlanta car salesman Anthony Whitehead on several occasions. Fans began noticing that Wyatt stopped posting much about her marriage a few months ago and started hopping in her comments with questions.

“Where’s my husband? Well, I don’t have a husband. Boom. How about that?” she said in response to the comments. “Go get him, let him choke your a**.”

The soulful singer still hasn’t changed her story about the alleged abuse she’s suffered at the hands of her now ex-husband. Darring has seemingly been mum about it all.

Wyatt doesn’t seem to be letting her personal life interfere with her business. On June 28, she released a new album, Certified under new management.

Wyatt and Darring are in a rather tougher situation than many other parting parents. The former couple shares Ke’Zyah, 2, who lives with a genetic disorder known as Trisomy 13 and needs around-the-clock care.

The singer also has eight other children with her two previous husbands, Rahmat Morton and Michael Jamar Ford, whose daughters from other relationships she claims as her own. Upon marrying Darring in 2018, Wyatt raved that he was much better than her “toxic ex” [Ford]. Unfortunately, it seems that the page in their fairytale turned some time ago.