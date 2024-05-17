Bossip Video

Marvel Studios is finding its way back to captivating audiences with compelling content.

If you’ve watched the past Marvel releases you know the franchise is quietly having trouble keeping the energy that captured consumers. Despite that, Disney is announcing new releases that hopefully garner everyone’s attention.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the next Disney+ release from Marvel will be the Kathryn Hahn-led series Agatha All Along. The show is a spinoff from WandaVision with fan favorite and worst neighbor of all time, Agatha Harkness. The show will premiere on September 18 with a two-episode premiere. Marvel teased several titles for the project including House of Harkness, Darkhold Diaries, and Coven of Chaos.

The final title, Agatha All Along, is the perfect choice as the song from WandaVision almost won Marvel a Grammy Award.

Another upcoming MCU project fans have been waiting for is Ironheart starring Dominique Thorne. Since the debut of the character RiRi Williams in Wakanda Forever, she and her Stark Industries technology have been mia. Now she’ll return when Iron Heart hits Disney+ in 2025 co-starring Good Girls fan-favorite Manny Montana.

Not only that but despite IMDB reporting that The Marvels resulted in a net loss of $237 million, if you’re a fan of Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau character, you’re in luck as Rambeau’s return has been confirmed.

Watch the actress speak on Monica Rambeau continuing to appear in the Marvel cinematic universe below.