All eyes were on LeToya Luckett who stunned in a series of slayfits at the 9th Annual Black Music Honors in Atlanta, GA.

Styled by the amazing J. Bolin, the former Destiny’s Child star stunned in five different looks while reminding everyone that she’s an elite beauty in the game.

A proven ‘Master of Achievable Style,’ Bolin asked his Instagram family which look was their favorite of the evening. The options: 1. Pink Passion, 2. Goldie Lux, 3. Silver Star, 4. I got the BLUES!! and 5. Bronzed Down!

Which was your fave?

The star-studded event (which celebrates the exceptional contributions of Black music icons) was co-hosted by Luckett alongside comedian DeRay Davis who honored Johnny Gill, Patrice Rushen, Bootsy Collins, Hezekiah Walker, and MC Lyte (who received a surprise salute).

Notable guests in attendance included Shanice, Cee-Lo Green, Marsha Ambrosius, Chrisette Michele, Jekalyn Carr, David and Tamela Mann, Mali Music, Ruben Studdard, Kim Burrell, Donald Lawrence, Ricky Dillard, Tone Stith, The Chi (Carl Thomas, Dave Hollister & Syleena Johnson), members of the group Next, and more.

At last year’s show, Missy was honored with the Music Innovator Award after her well-deserved induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In a legendary moment, Da Brat paid tribute to her frequent collaborator and friend with a rousing performance that got the crowd on its feet.

This year’s televised special will premiere on the Stellar Network Saturday, June 1 at 8pm EST and air in national broadcast syndication June 8-June 30 in celebration of Black Music Month.

The show (presented by Procter & Gamble, Walmart, Verizon, State Farm, General Motors (Chevy), Disney, and more) will also air on Bounce TV Wednesday, June 19th (Juneteenth) at 9pm EST.