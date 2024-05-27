All eyes were on LeToya Luckett who stunned in a series of slayfits at the 9th Annual Black Music Honors in Atlanta, GA.
https://instagram.com/stylistjbolin/
Styled by the amazing J. Bolin, the former Destiny’s Child star stunned in five different looks while reminding everyone that she’s an elite beauty in the game.
A proven ‘Master of Achievable Style,’ Bolin asked his Instagram family which look was their favorite of the evening. The options: 1. Pink Passion, 2. Goldie Lux, 3. Silver Star, 4. I got the BLUES!! and 5. Bronzed Down!
Which was your fave?
The star-studded event (which celebrates the exceptional contributions of Black music icons) was co-hosted by Luckett alongside comedian DeRay Davis who honored Johnny Gill, Patrice Rushen, Bootsy Collins, Hezekiah Walker, and MC Lyte (who received a surprise salute).
Notable guests in attendance included Shanice, Cee-Lo Green, Marsha Ambrosius, Chrisette Michele, Jekalyn Carr, David and Tamela Mann, Mali Music, Ruben Studdard, Kim Burrell, Donald Lawrence, Ricky Dillard, Tone Stith, The Chi (Carl Thomas, Dave Hollister & Syleena Johnson), members of the group Next, and more.
At last year’s show, Missy was honored with the Music Innovator Award after her well-deserved induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
In a legendary moment, Da Brat paid tribute to her frequent collaborator and friend with a rousing performance that got the crowd on its feet.
This year’s televised special will premiere on the Stellar Network Saturday, June 1 at 8pm EST and air in national broadcast syndication June 8-June 30 in celebration of Black Music Month.
The show (presented by Procter & Gamble, Walmart, Verizon, State Farm, General Motors (Chevy), Disney, and more) will also air on Bounce TV Wednesday, June 19th (Juneteenth) at 9pm EST.
-
Law Roach Exposes Fashion House That Refused To Dress Zendaya: 'If You Say No, It'll Be A No Forever'
-
Angel Reese Slams Backlash For Met Gala Debut The Day Before She 'Slayed Against New York': 'I'm Not One-Dimensional'
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.