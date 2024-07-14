Pop Culture

BOSSIP's Weekly Content Recap w/ André 3000, Bun, B, & More

ICYMI: BOSSIP’s Weekly Content Recap Featuring André 3000, Bun, B, Sexyy Red, Anthony Mackie and More

Published on July 14, 2024

Content Recap - 2024 Roots Picnic

Content Recap – Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Here’s your BOSSIP Weekly Content Recap for July 14 with André 3000, Bun B, Sexyy Red, Anthony Mackie, and more all in one place.

The weekend is coming to a close but we can’t let it end without your BOSSIP  Weekly Content Recap. This week we visit LeBron James in The Shop, Bun B after Mother Nature tested his city, and more. Sit back and enjoy all the best content of the week in one place.

André 3000 & Sexyy Red Stop By The Shop

André 3000 is sticking to his “no rap album” agenda but joined LeBron James on The Shop. However, he opens up about his former stage name and Pimp C’s reaction to one of his most iconic verses. Sexyy Red bonds with 3k on their come-up as Artists.

Captain America: Brave New World Gets A First Look

Anthony Mackie returns as the new Captain America but one problem he didn’t see coming is Harrison Ford’s General Ross. Somehow General Ross becomes the Red Hulk and everything goes south.

Bun B & Trill Burgers Give Back To Houston

While most of Houston is still sitting without power Bun B and his Trill Burgers are making their rounds to provide fresh meals to the people.

Serena Williams Hosts The ESPYs

Serena Williams’s opening Monologue at the ESPYs is too good to not mention. She didn’t hold back and fired off a lot of shots while also sliding some unexpected praise in.

Bronny James Makes His Debut In The Purple & Gold

Last but not least in the Content Recap, Bronny James finally dawns a Lakers jersey in his summer league debut. History has officially been made.

