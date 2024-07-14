BOSSIP's Weekly Content Recap w/ André 3000, Bun, B, & More
ICYMI: BOSSIP’s Weekly Content Recap Featuring André 3000, Bun, B, Sexyy Red, Anthony Mackie and More
Here’s your BOSSIP Weekly Content Recap for July 14 with André 3000, Bun B, Sexyy Red, Anthony Mackie, and more all in one place.
The weekend is coming to a close but we can’t let it end without your BOSSIP Weekly Content Recap. This week we visit LeBron James in The Shop, Bun B after Mother Nature tested his city, and more. Sit back and enjoy all the best content of the week in one place.
André 3000 & Sexyy Red Stop By The Shop
André 3000 is sticking to his “no rap album” agenda but joined LeBron James on The Shop. However, he opens up about his former stage name and Pimp C’s reaction to one of his most iconic verses. Sexyy Red bonds with 3k on their come-up as Artists.
Captain America: Brave New World Gets A First Look
Anthony Mackie returns as the new Captain America but one problem he didn’t see coming is Harrison Ford’s General Ross. Somehow General Ross becomes the Red Hulk and everything goes south.
Bun B & Trill Burgers Give Back To Houston
While most of Houston is still sitting without power Bun B and his Trill Burgers are making their rounds to provide fresh meals to the people.
Serena Williams Hosts The ESPYs
Serena Williams’s opening Monologue at the ESPYs is too good to not mention. She didn’t hold back and fired off a lot of shots while also sliding some unexpected praise in.
Bronny James Makes His Debut In The Purple & Gold
Last but not least in the Content Recap, Bronny James finally dawns a Lakers jersey in his summer league debut. History has officially been made.
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 103
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104
-
Now, Tyler... Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets From ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ Premiere Weekend
-
Baddies On The Ground: A Gallery Of Fly Girls, Queen Muvas & Viral Stunners Who Slayed At Essence Fest 2025
-
Foul On The Play: Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Shut Down 'BBL Smell' Rumors Behind Breakup Speculation
-
Here's Why Hotties Think THIS Poolside Pic Proves Klay Thompson’s Double Dribbling Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Glutes To Sumptuous 'Savage' Smithereens
-
Daaaaaamn, Damita Jo! Hand-Holding Hotties Janet Jackson & Maxwell Spark Heart-Eye Hysteria At 'Cabaret''s 1500th Performance
-
Nicki Minaj 'Megan's Law' Tweet Mocks Megan Thee Stallion For Cameraman Lawsuit Setback, Cardi Enters The Chat With 'ENOUGH'