LeBron James Debuts EA Sports ‘College Football 25’, Social Media Chaos Ensues With Hilarious Memes After Decade Long Wait

Video game history will be made later today thanks to EA Sports. After 12 long years, the College Football franchise will return to video consoles. Thanks to NCAA allowing Name, Image, and Likeness in college athletics it was the perfect time for EA to make a move.

While you won’t see current NFL players promoting the game likely due to Madden contracts, don’t worry King James saved the day. LeBron James debuted the game while giving exclusive looks at Colorado, Oregon, and Ohio State. Also, LeBron is pretty good at sports video games as one would assume.

The early play period for the game kicks off on Monday, July 15th at 4 PM EST. Fans were tortured all weekend with gameplay footage from streamers and athletes. Sheduer Sanders and Travis Hunter showcased the Colorado Buffaloes as they reportedly have the highest duo rating in the game.

