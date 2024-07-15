LeBron James Debuts EASports 'College Football 25'
LeBron James Debuts EA Sports ‘College Football 25’, Social Media Chaos Ensues With Hilarious Memes After Decade Long Wait
LeBron James sounds the alarm that the wait for EaSports College Football 25 is over and social media reacts with endless memes.
Video game history will be made later today thanks to EA Sports. After 12 long years, the College Football franchise will return to video consoles. Thanks to NCAA allowing Name, Image, and Likeness in college athletics it was the perfect time for EA to make a move.
While you won’t see current NFL players promoting the game likely due to Madden contracts, don’t worry King James saved the day. LeBron James debuted the game while giving exclusive looks at Colorado, Oregon, and Ohio State. Also, LeBron is pretty good at sports video games as one would assume.
The early play period for the game kicks off on Monday, July 15th at 4 PM EST. Fans were tortured all weekend with gameplay footage from streamers and athletes. Sheduer Sanders and Travis Hunter showcased the Colorado Buffaloes as they reportedly have the highest duo rating in the game.
Click the jump to see some of the funniest reactions to this weekend’s game reveal.
While fans received their first looks at the game they let out some of the funniest tweets about their 14-year wait. From pre-teens to grandparents the game has drawn excitement across all ages. Furthermore, it wouldn’t be right if we didn’t show you some of the best ones.
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 103
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104
-
Now, Tyler... Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets From ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ Premiere Weekend
-
Baddies On The Ground: A Gallery Of Fly Girls, Queen Muvas & Viral Stunners Who Slayed At Essence Fest 2025
-
Foul On The Play: Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Shut Down 'BBL Smell' Rumors Behind Breakup Speculation
-
Here's Why Hotties Think THIS Poolside Pic Proves Klay Thompson’s Double Dribbling Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Glutes To Sumptuous 'Savage' Smithereens
-
New Couple??? Klay Thompson Seemingly Confirms Megan Thee Stallion Smithereens Smashing Speculation With PDA-Packed Pics
-
R.I.P. 'Cosby Show' Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner Passes Away At 54