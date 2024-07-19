Pretty In Real Life: Saweetie Vibes With Angela Simmons At Emmerson’s Star-Studded ‘Strawberries On Ice’ Release Soirée In La La Land

All eyes were on Saweetie and Angela Simmons at the star-studded ‘Strawberries On Ice’ Release Party celebrating the hip-moving collab between emerging Sierra Leone artist Emmerson and Nigerian superstar Davido at Poppy in LA.

The pretty pals had a ball at the lavish affair that brought out Vedo, Sukihana, Hit-Boy and his father Big Hit, Moniece Slaughter, Brandon Jennings, Mariama Diallo, and more for a night of good vibes in La La Land.

Immersed in luxurious decor and vibrant energy, guests enjoyed exclusive previews of the new release, flowing cocktails, and tasty treats complementing the “Strawberries On Ice” theme.

Check out the video recap of the festivities below:

With “Strawberries On Ice,” Emmerson and Davido delivered a smooth summer heater that’s sure to provide the perfect poolside vibes while resonating with Afrobeat lovers worldwide.

“We wanted to create something that feels as electrifying as the song itself,” said Emmerson. “Working with Davido and Director Pink has been an incredible experience, and I can’t wait for everyone to see and hear what we’ve created.”

Check out the visuals below:

The release marks a major milestone for Emmerson as he ascends from Africa’s burgeoning music scene into the U.S. market. His dedication to building his international brand under the leadership of Wynn Records already yielded notable wins including a new partnership with Live Nation Urban.

Fans can expect the rising star to hit the road with Davido for a series of select tour dates in major cities to be announced soon. To check out more of his music, click here.