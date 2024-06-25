Davido is officially a married man and the Internet’s in awe over the Timeless traditional ceremony. On Tuesday, the Nigerian hitmaker wed his longtime love Chioma during a wedding that’s buzzing on social media and trended worldwide via the #Chivido2024 hashtag.
The ceremony took place in Lagos, Nigeria, and Pulse Nigeria reports that guests including former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi wore shades of white, gold, red and purple.
Senator daisy danjuma is Billionaire David’s Mum best friend❤️❤️❤️❤️ #chivido2024 pic.twitter.com/vgxNHbjYmi
— Big Love (@bigHotbaby1) June 25, 2024
BellaNaija shared several videos and photos of Davido and his surplus of groomsmen in stunning gold gilded garb.
The publication also gave an up-close view of Chioma who turned heads in a series of gorgeous gowns.
Chioma looks stunning in this traditional attire.😍#CHIVIDO24 pic.twitter.com/JqWL7WAEnw
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 25, 2024
Chioma is a beautiful bride. 🥰#CHIVIDO24 pic.twitter.com/zSY4KqxFkf
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 25, 2024
The couple’s official wedding photos were taken by South Florida photographer Stanley Babb of Stanlo Photography and in a surprise twist, Davido was seen gifting his bride a shiny new ride as a wedding gift.
The couple also had their first dance to a song by Nigerian singer Chike…
and their wedding cake featured three tiers.
The couple’s wedding comes one year after the birth of their precious twins and tragically two years after the heartbreaking loss of their 3-year-old son, David ifeyani Adeleke, who passed away following an accidental drowning.
We’re so happy to see the couple enjoy their special day.
Congrats to Davido and Chioma on their nuptials!
See more photos and videos from their wedding on the flip.
Davido won with Chioma, icl ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BoNFVR75YD
— Prom Prom🌚 (@effizzzyy) June 25, 2024
Meet Chioma's mum 😍❤️
Such a beautiful woman ❤️#CHIVIDO2024 pic.twitter.com/or47rm6GBG
— Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) June 25, 2024
#chivido2024 pic.twitter.com/K1IrlHwMLX
— Priscilla Ojo (@priscilla_ojo) June 25, 2024
Continue Slideshow
With Ease #Chivido2024 pic.twitter.com/IaIOwHeQAH
— Dr Craze (@crazeclown) June 25, 2024
#CHIVIDO2024 pic.twitter.com/9oFtBWe8Zc
— Lojay (@Lojaymusic) June 25, 2024
The moment Davido told Chioma’s parents that their daughter would be protected, respected and connected❤️#Chivido2024
— 𝔸b𝕒𝕫𝕫 (@abazwhyllzz) June 25, 2024
Congratulations 001❤️ #CHIVIDO2024 pic.twitter.com/t14ZFRcR4M
— TIFE (@TheTifeFab) June 25, 2024
Chioma and her father dancing ❤️#CHIVIDO2024 pic.twitter.com/18ankRbxXM
— Ó.G.B of Africa🥇 (@OGBdeyforyou) June 25, 2024
-
Oui Love To See It: Ciara, Teyana Taylor, Venus And Serena Williams & More Slay The Runway At Vogue World: Paris
-
Cardi B & Meagan Good Attend 2024 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards As Jonathan Majors Emotionally Accepts 'Perseverance' Honor
-
Best Dressed Daddy: A$AP Rocky Stars With Baby Boys, RZA And Riot, In Bottega Veneta Father's Day Campaign
-
Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club Empowers Women Across Atlanta With Lauren Speed-Hamilton
-
Daddy Drip Drizzy: Drake Shows Off Hot Soccer Dad Outfit At Son's Game
-
BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of June 2
-
Law Roach Exposes Fashion House That Refused To Dress Zendaya: 'If You Say No, It'll Be A No Forever'
-
Angel Reese Slams Backlash For Met Gala Debut The Day Before She 'Slayed Against New York': 'I'm Not One-Dimensional'
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.