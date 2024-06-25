Davido is officially a married man and the Internet’s in awe over the Timeless traditional ceremony. On Tuesday, the Nigerian hitmaker wed his longtime love Chioma during a wedding that’s buzzing on social media and trended worldwide via the #Chivido2024 hashtag.

The ceremony took place in Lagos, Nigeria, and Pulse Nigeria reports that guests including former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi wore shades of white, gold, red and purple.

Senator daisy danjuma is Billionaire David’s Mum best friend❤️❤️❤️❤️ #chivido2024 pic.twitter.com/vgxNHbjYmi — Big Love (@bigHotbaby1) June 25, 2024

BellaNaija shared several videos and photos of Davido and his surplus of groomsmen in stunning gold gilded garb.

The publication also gave an up-close view of Chioma who turned heads in a series of gorgeous gowns.

The couple’s official wedding photos were taken by South Florida photographer Stanley Babb of Stanlo Photography and in a surprise twist, Davido was seen gifting his bride a shiny new ride as a wedding gift.

The couple also had their first dance to a song by Nigerian singer Chike…

and their wedding cake featured three tiers.

The couple’s wedding comes one year after the birth of their precious twins and tragically two years after the heartbreaking loss of their 3-year-old son, David ifeyani Adeleke, who passed away following an accidental drowning.

We’re so happy to see the couple enjoy their special day.



Congrats to Davido and Chioma on their nuptials!

See more photos and videos from their wedding on the flip.