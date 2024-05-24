Bossip Video
Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Thee Hot Girl Coach Megan Thee Stallion made history as the first independent artist to ever sell out Madison Square Garden in only the first week of her global Hot Girl Summer Tour.

With growing hype and a slew of sold out shows, Meg commemorated her monumental moment by bringing out bussit bestie Cardi B to perform smash hits ‘WAP’ and ‘Bongos’ while getting handsy in front of screaming fans in the famed arena.

“I LOVE YOU NYC HOTTIES 🥹🥹🥹 Thank you thank you thank you 💙💙💙💙 and thank you @iamcardib for popping out and turning up with us at the #hotgirlsummertour love youuuu,” write Thee Stallion on Instagram.

At one point, they tagged in GloRilla to perform hit ‘Tomorrow 2″ with Cardi on an unforgettable night where the lovable trio vibed backstage, posed for pics, and partied together after the show.

To date, the Hot Girl Summer Tour has sold over 280,000 tickets with 18 sold out arena stops and counting. Due to popular demand, additional shows were added in Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston for the Live Nation-produced tour.

The U.S leg wraps in San Francisco on June 23 with the international leg of Megan’s tour kicking off in Glasgow, Scotland on July 4 and then stopping in England, France, Germany, Ireland, and more before wrapping July 17 at The O2 in London.

Would you be here for a Meg, Cardi and Big Glo supergroup? If so, what should their group name be? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Meg, Cardi, and GloRilla’s link-up on the flip.

https://x.com/yawningemoji/status/1793127442841842044

https://x.com/stallionaccess/status/1793348553516957831

https://x.com/stallinek0/status/1793174175034581364

https://x.com/girlsinrap/status/1793109488456872021

https://x.com/stallionaccess/status/1793176892855456130

https://x.com/itsavibe/status/1793127311719444952

https://x.com/stallionaccess/status/1793221869945971040

