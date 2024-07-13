Former Vibe Editor Danyel Smith Claims Diddy Allegedly Threatened To Have Her ‘Dead In The Trunk Of A Car’

The allegations just keep stacking up against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Vibe Magazine’s former editor-in-chief, Danyel Smith, accused the Bad Boy founder of allegedly threatening to have her “dead in the trunk of a car” over a 1997 issue.

The highly respected journalist recently wrote a personal essay detailing the argument for The New York Times. In a shocking article, Smith boldly tells the story of her and Combs’ interaction, stating that she considered taking legal action against the rapper. In 1997, Smith tapped Diddy to cover their December 1997/January 1998 issue.

The photo was inspired by Warren Beaty’s 1987 movie Heaven Can Wait. It depicts the music mogul dressed in all white, peering over his glasses, with an angel behind him. The cover was tagged “The Good, Bad, and the Puffy.”

Smith writes in her essay that Diddy requested to see the cover before it went to press. However, it was against Vibe’s company policy for anyone to preview the cover.

“Combs wanted to see the Vibe covers before they went to press. It wasn’t our policy to show covers before publication,” she stated in the NYT article.

The EIC recalled after telling him no, she and her team heard through the grapevine that Combs intended to get what he asked for.

“After I told him no, we heard that he planned to come to our office and force us to show him what we’d chosen — and to make us choose something else if he didn’t like what he saw,” Smith wrote.

The NYT essay further claims that the father of seven later called the journalist and stated that he would see her “dead in the trunk of a car.” Smith advised Combs to take the threat back, but instead, he allegedly offered a laugh and said “F**k you.”

Danyel Smith Says She Held Her Ground Against Sean Combs

As if threatening to kill her wasn’t criminal enough, Smith revealed that Combs was allegedly having her followed. During their phone call he seemingly knew her location.

“I know where you are right now. Right on Lexington,” he said, according to Smith.

While she was shocked, the EIC took appropriate steps and reached out to her lawyer. Shortly after, Combs sent over a fax apologizing for his behavior. However, Diddy was not done.

Smith stated that following their argument, Vibe’s servers were stolen. Coincidentally, the servers stored the completed issue, including the cover. She suspects that Diddy and his team were the thieves. Luckily, the art director had a backup disk with the issue and they were able to publish on time with the cover they intended.

The allegations are just a drop in the bucket of Diddy’s ongoing issues. As BOSSIP has previously reported, the former music mogul is knee-deep in legal battles. He is also under federal investigation and had his LA and Miami homes raided in March 2024.

Combs also recently came under even hotter fire after surveillance footage revealed the abuse his former girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, endured during their relationship. Diddy nor his team have released a statement regarding Danyel Smith’s personal essay and the allegations she made.