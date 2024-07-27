Relationships

A Fiancée Innit?! Adele And Rich Paul Are Reportedly Engaged After A Secret Proposal With A 4-Carat Diamond Ring

Published on July 27, 2024

Congratulations are in order for Adele and Rich Paul after he reportedly put a 4-carat ring on it in a secret engagement!

According to TMZ, the super agent popped the question on Thursday and Adele couldn’t wait to say “yes!” Sources say the notoriously private couple only shared the good news with loved ones so far. The the 30 singer reportedly shared the good news with her family and friends immediately.

“Rich planned for the proposal to be in her hometown, and gave her an incredible four carat diamond ring. They celebrated with champagne at Chiltern Firehouse the following evening,” an insider revealed to The Sun.

The longtime lovebirds have been so close that rumors swirled about whether they might have already tied the knot. At the very least, it seemed like they did everything but get hitched. The power couple already blended families with Adele’s son Angelo from her previous marriage. The singer also previously praised Rich’s eldest child as her “stepdaughter,” and plans to have more children together.

The 36-year-old also referred to their coupledom as “husband” and “wife.”  There have been false alarms before, but this time sounds more like wedding bells.

The source added that, “Adele thinks it’s hilarious that fans reckon they’re already married. It’s been an in-joke. Now everyone is joking that she could make the ultimate wedding singer.”

Well, when you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready!

It’s unclear whether they will continue to keep the nuptials as private as their courtship. However, they’re expected to walk down the aisle with a massive wedding late next year. If they do the ceremony as big as the rock spotted on Adele’s finger, it’ll be impossible to miss.

Congratulations to Adele and Rich Paul!

