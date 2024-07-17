Rich Paul Dismisses Jaylen Brown's Shady Comments On Bronny
Rich Paul Dismisses Jaylen Brown’s Shady Bronny James Talent Comments– ‘He Doesn’t Mean That With Any Malice’
Rich Paul recently joined The Pat McAfee Show and defended Bronny James from Jaylen Browns’ viral “not a pro” comments.
Anytime you see Rich Paul pop up on the television or for an interview, he always has a reason for his presence. The superstar Klutch sports agent recently joined The Pat McAfee Show to talk all things Klutch and the start of the NBA’s Summer League. Eventually, the conversation turned to Bronny James joining his father LeBron on the Lakers and Rich Paul Jaylen Browns’ viral comments about the rookie not being pro material.
According to SportsKeeda, Rich didn’t have any negative thoughts about the situation, because he believes that Jaylen Brown meant no harm.
“They have opinions they can say what they want to say…If he has an opinion he can have an opinion. But I know Jaylen Brown and I know he doesn’t mean that with any malice, he’s just having a conversation. It’s just the world that we live in today, why would he think someone’s videoing him saying anything?” Paul said in defense of Jaylen.
In true Rich Paul fashion, he even dropped one of his signature motivational quotes on the topic.
“The NBA is a roller coaster, and Bronny is gonna put the work in and keep getting better. … They don’t run the credits at the beginning of the movie; they run it at the end,” Paul said.
This is something we all should keep in mind while judging Bronny on the court. Lebron’s son hopefully has a long career ahead of him and can shut down detractors. He’s also seemingly unphased and ready to get the Lake Show on the road.
You can watch Rich’s interview with Pat McAfee below.
- Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
- Chantel Christie Calls Out ‘Narcissistic’ Mom Jackie After Brutal ‘Basketball Wives’ Fight: ‘Y’all Know The TV Character, I Know The Mother’
- So Sad: Officials Confirm That Malcolm-Jamal Warner Was Swimming With His 8-Year-Old Daughter When He Drowned
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 103
-
Now, Tyler... Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets From ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ Premiere Weekend
-
Foul On The Play: Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Shut Down 'BBL Smell' Rumors Behind Breakup Speculation
-
New Couple??? Klay Thompson Seemingly Confirms Megan Thee Stallion Smithereens Smashing Speculation With PDA-Packed Pics
-
A'Timeee Was Had! Funniest Tweets, Memes, Videos & More From WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
R.I.P. 'Cosby Show' Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner Passes Away At 54