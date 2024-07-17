Sports

Rich Paul Dismisses Jaylen Brown's Shady Comments On Bronny

Rich Paul Dismisses Jaylen Brown’s Shady Bronny James Talent Comments– ‘He Doesn’t Mean That With Any Malice’

Published on July 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rich Paul, Bronny, Jaylen Brown

Rich Paul, Bronny James Jr. & Jaylen Brown – Source: Allen Berezovsky/Amy Sussman/ Candice Ward/ Getty/ Wireimage

Rich Paul recently joined The Pat McAfee Show and defended Bronny James from Jaylen Browns’ viral “not a pro” comments.

Anytime you see Rich Paul pop up on the television or for an interview, he always has a reason for his presence. The superstar Klutch sports agent recently joined The Pat McAfee Show to talk all things Klutch and the start of the NBA’s Summer League. Eventually, the conversation turned to Bronny James joining his father LeBron on the Lakers and Rich Paul Jaylen Browns’ viral comments about the rookie not being pro material.

According to SportsKeeda, Rich didn’t have any negative thoughts about the situation, because he believes that Jaylen Brown meant no harm.

“They have opinions they can say what they want to say…If he has an opinion he can have an opinion. But I know Jaylen Brown and I know he doesn’t mean that with any malice, he’s just having a conversation. It’s just the world that we live in today, why would he think someone’s videoing him saying anything?” Paul said in defense of Jaylen.

In true Rich Paul fashion, he even dropped one of his signature motivational quotes on the topic.

“The NBA is a roller coaster, and Bronny is gonna put the work in and keep getting better. … They don’t run the credits at the beginning of the movie; they run it at the end,” Paul said.

This is something we all should keep in mind while judging Bronny on the court. Lebron’s son hopefully has a long career ahead of him and can shut down detractors. He’s also seemingly unphased and ready to get the Lake Show on the road.

You can watch Rich’s interview with Pat McAfee below.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Bronny Bronny James Bronny James Jr jaylen brown klutch sports Klutch Sports Group Pat McAfee Pat McAfee Show rich paul

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Thee Shooter & Thee Stallion: Social Media Swoons Over Klaygan’s Heart-Eyed Hard Launch In NYC

Tiny Harris

Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration

Simon x Porsha

ED Discrepancy: Simon Guobadia Files New Lawsuit Against Porsha Williams For Allegedly ‘Malicious’ Malfunctioning D-Dropping Disses

Man, child and farming in greenhouse, harvest and family with tomato plants, sustainability and wooden box. African father, boy and teaching for inspection, growth and fruit in crate with agriculture

USDA Ends Support For ‘Socially Disadvantaged’ Black Farmers Amid Trump’s Anti-DEI Agenda

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close