Rich Paul Dismisses Jaylen Brown’s Shady Bronny James Talent Comments– ‘He Doesn’t Mean That With Any Malice’

Rich Paul recently joined The Pat McAfee Show and defended Bronny James from Jaylen Browns’ viral “not a pro” comments.

Anytime you see Rich Paul pop up on the television or for an interview, he always has a reason for his presence. The superstar Klutch sports agent recently joined The Pat McAfee Show to talk all things Klutch and the start of the NBA’s Summer League. Eventually, the conversation turned to Bronny James joining his father LeBron on the Lakers and Rich Paul Jaylen Browns’ viral comments about the rookie not being pro material.

According to SportsKeeda, Rich didn’t have any negative thoughts about the situation, because he believes that Jaylen Brown meant no harm.

“They have opinions they can say what they want to say…If he has an opinion he can have an opinion. But I know Jaylen Brown and I know he doesn’t mean that with any malice, he’s just having a conversation. It’s just the world that we live in today, why would he think someone’s videoing him saying anything?” Paul said in defense of Jaylen.

In true Rich Paul fashion, he even dropped one of his signature motivational quotes on the topic.

“The NBA is a roller coaster, and Bronny is gonna put the work in and keep getting better. … They don’t run the credits at the beginning of the movie; they run it at the end,” Paul said.

This is something we all should keep in mind while judging Bronny on the court. Lebron’s son hopefully has a long career ahead of him and can shut down detractors. He’s also seemingly unphased and ready to get the Lake Show on the road.

You can watch Rich’s interview with Pat McAfee below.