Friendly Fire: Kevin Durant Addresses Viral Photo Of Anthony Edwards Dunking On Him During Team USA Practice

Kevin Durant is responding to a photo of Anthony Edwards laying down a vicious dunk on him during Team USA practice.

The 2024 Paris Olympics kick off this weekend and while we love all the sports, the Team USA Men’s Basketball Team is truly something special. For the 2024 games, LeBron James led the charge and made sure every NBA superstar he wanted signed up.

Not only that, but he picked some new blood and put the world on notice that the NBA pipeline is strong. One of those newer faces is Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards who made it no secret that his favorite player is Kevin Durant.

It’s clear that despite his love for Durant, due to his competitive nature, he wants to challenge him on the court.

According to ESPN, a photo of AE dunking on his idol went viral after the Timberwolves organization tweeted it out on X.

After the photo caused chatter on social media, KD responded to the photo with a bit of comedy.

“I tried Jennifer” KD tweeted KD referring to a callback only true NBA fans would remember.

Kevin Durant’s response is a pays homage to CJ McCollum’s infamous tweet to an upset fan who told him to “win a playoff game.”

“Im trying Jennifer,” wrote the basketball player in 2018.