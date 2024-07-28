Young Dolph’s Birthday Celebrated By Family At Memorial Event, Mia Jaye Calls For Justice

Young Dolph’s partner, Mia Jaye, recently attended a memorial for what would’ve been the slain rapper‘s 39th birthday. Additionally, she posted a sweet message on Instagram, showing the world that her love for him never dies. Young Dolph’s birthday, July 27th, was another reminder of a life taken too soon. However, like Jaye, many of his fans sought to celebrate.

As BOSSIP sadly reported, Memphis native rapper Young Dolph was gunned down in November 2021. He was patronizing a cookie shop in Memphis that he frequented when he was shot and killed. An autopsy revealed that he was shot 22 times. Many around the world mourned his death, including his two children and partner, Jaye.

Three years later, Jaye continues to remind his fans of the joy he gave her and their children on what would have been his 39th birthday. According to TheShadeRoom, the Atlanta Westside Cultural Arts Center held a “Spirit Of Dolph Heavenly Birthday Celebration” to recognize the fallen rapper’s birthday and life. Jaye and many others attended the event, wearing the color blue.

In addition to attending the Atlanta event, Jaye honored Young Dolph’s birthday with an Instagram post. The post included several pictures of the couple and family, with the last taken shortly before he died.

In the caption of the post, the mother of two stated, “Today I will live in gratitude, celebrating & cherishing every single memory we created in life together… thank you for every lesson you taught us, sacrifice you made for us and for the beautiful spirit you graced the world with… May we continue to feel your presence through your absence… and may our eternal love reach you where your spirit resides… Happy Heavenly Birthday my love…”

Mia Jaye Continues To Fight For Justice In Young Dolph’s Death

Though the investigation of Young Dolph’s death has led to the arrests of several men believed to be involved with the murder, Mia Jaye is dissatisfied with the Memphis justice system. A trial was set to begin in June 2024 but has been pushed back to September.

Jaye, who does not seemingly use Instagram often, used the platform to call for justice in her partner’s death. Local Memphis stated the trial was delayed due to the defense attorney’s request. They asked for more time to review the case, and the Memphis prosecutors agreed, much to Jaye’s dismay.

Jaye’s Instagram profile has three pinned posts where she is seeking peace and justice in the case. In one post, she shared the contact information of authorities and law enforcement so that fans can call and advocate for Young Dolph and his family. In another post, Jaye shared her extreme frustration with the trial delay.

“For so long after losing Dolph, my focus was re-stabilizing myself, my household and nurturing my children emotionally, spiritually and mentally. As the case was happening, I noticed weird occurrences but tried not to worry because I placed my faith in the belief that JUSTICE would be had. But learning that faith, absent of works is dead, Ive been forced to change my position and fight (put in the work) for JUSTICE because it doesn’t seem like it’s gonna come automatic,” she wrote in the caption.

She also shared why she feels justice is being interrupted in Dolph’s case, including the changing of judges and possible corruption.

We will continue to keep Mia Jaye and her children in our thoughts.