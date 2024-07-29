Tiffany Haddish Under Fire (Again) For Ignorant International Travel, Befuddles Fans With Her Bewilderment Over Zimbabwe Having A Grocery Store

Tiffany Haddish is facing the ire of fans on social media, once again, for her ignorance while traveling.

The comedian has faced no shortage of public scrutiny in recent months following the child sex abuse claims against her and Aries Spears in a lawsuit that was eventually dismissed.

Despite its dismissal and Haddish apologizing for the skits that led to the lawsuit–including a sketch titled”Through A Pedophile’s Eyes”–many are still not here for the comedian’s antics. Another incident that sparked a ton of outrage came a few months ago when she went on a trip to Israel to see the war “with her own eyes” and to “find a man.”

It’s no secret that the actress loves to travel, but she’s sparked controversy yet again on her most recent trip. Now, Haddish is under fire for a video she made while visiting Zimbabwe, in which she’s seemingly shocked that the African country has a grocery store.

In her TikTok, Haddish wandered through the aisles in awe of all the products, talking to her viewers about the availability of organic strawberries, sugar cane, dates, and more.

“Hey y’all, so I’m out here in Zimbabwe, and look at the grocery store,” She began in the video. “They got a grocery store. It’s beautiful. It’s beautiful. It’s a grocery store. Look at these organic strawberries. This what I love. They sell sugar cane. It is fire.” “How much are these? $67,” Haddish continued. “The price is different, but it do look like it’s expensive. Look at this grocery store. It’s huge. It’s absolutely humongous.”

Her shock over Zimbabwe having an expansive grocery selection was at the receiving end of a lot of criticism from folks online, upset to see the comedian taking part in completely outdated stereotypes about Africa.

When her video was reposted to X, the replies flooded in, with so many people wondering how Haddish thought citizens in Zimbabwe got their food.

“Did she just say ‘they got a grocery store’,” one viewer asked. “Where did she think we get grocery? Straight from the farms?”

Another wrote, “I’m too confused on whether to laugh or feel sorry for her. It would be good to get @TiffanyHaddish to explain why she was surprised in seeing a grocery store in our beloved country? It’s not like we get our food through scavenging or hunting & gathering.”

The comedian has yet to respond to the fans upset over her video, but she seems to have had a great time in Zimbabwe, nonetheless. She did, however, turn off the comments on her Instagram post about her visit.