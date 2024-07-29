Soulja Boy & Bow Wow Take Over SeaWorld's Summer Concert
Soulja Boy & Bow Wow Take Over SeaWorld San Diego’s Summer Concert Series
Weekend guest at San Diego’s SeaWorld attraction enjoyed a special live performance from Soulja Boy and Bow Wow.
There are not many things as beautiful as visiting a park or zoo during the summertime with the family. However, this weekend SeaWorld might have given attendees way more than they ever imagined. SeaWorld San Diego is hosting its 2024 Summer Concert Series and booked an incredible lineup.
According to Complex, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow held down the musical entertainment duties this week and looked as lit as you think.
While we don’t know who thought to bring these two together at SeaWorld, we know they deserve a raise.
The former teen stars put on an amazing show and attendees flocked to social media to share their pleasure.
Adding to the excitement was the fact the rappers both were excited to be there partaking in the fun at SeaWorld. Soulja Boy was spotted on social media dropping his signature “first rapper ever” line while feeding fish to a whale.
It was also Soulja Boy’s birthday and the crowd in attendance took time to sing “Happy Birthday” to the rapper. Montell Jordan is set to take the stage at SeaWorld next month and the full schedule can be seen here.
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
- The Glowing Goon & Groom? Monica Teases Potentially Tying The Knot With Anthony ‘Ant’ Wilson With Stunning Shots—‘Forever’
- The Nerve, The Gall, The Sheer AUDACITY: Trick Daddy Gets DRAGGED To The Ashy Abyss For Saying Women Over 35 Are ‘Damaged Goods’
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 105
-
Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
-
Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders' Bladder Cancer Announcement
-
Alexa, Play Vesta Williams ‘Congratulations’: Men Are Distraught Over Broadcast Bombshell Taylor Rooks’ Surprise Wedding & The Tweets Are Absolutely Hilarious
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104