Soulja Boy & Bow Wow Take Over SeaWorld's Summer Concert

Soulja Boy & Bow Wow Take Over SeaWorld San Diego’s Summer Concert Series

Published on July 29, 2024

Soulja Boy & Boy Wow World Tour - Atlanta, GA

Soulja Boy & Bow Wow – Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Weekend guest at San Diego’s SeaWorld attraction enjoyed a special live performance from Soulja Boy and Bow Wow.

There are not many things as beautiful as visiting a park or zoo during the summertime with the family. However, this weekend SeaWorld might have given attendees way more than they ever imagined. SeaWorld San Diego is hosting its 2024 Summer Concert Series and booked an incredible lineup.

According to Complex, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow held down the musical entertainment duties this week and looked as lit as you think.

While we don’t know who thought to bring these two together at SeaWorld, we know they deserve a raise.

The former teen stars put on an amazing show and attendees flocked to social media to share their pleasure.

Adding to the excitement was the fact the rappers both were excited to be there partaking in the fun at SeaWorld. Soulja Boy was spotted on social media dropping his signature “first rapper ever” line while feeding fish to a whale.

It was also Soulja Boy’s birthday and the crowd in attendance took time to sing “Happy Birthday” to the rapper. Montell Jordan is set to take the stage at SeaWorld next month and the full schedule can be seen here.

