BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week of July 28

Astro Overview:

This week we are knee deep into the Lion’s Gate Portal which reaches it’s height on 8/8. Now is a great time to set financial goals for the remainder of the year, while also harnessing the power of the sun. Get your Vitamin D and your dating on –during these peak summer weeks. Oh and if you’re so inclined, grab a money candle and keep it lit while writing down those financial goals. This will give the abundance fairy a little boost to come your way!

CAPRICORN: If you’ve been feeling like time is running out in an important area of your life, Spirit says that it’s not. But your home and energy needs a spiritual upliftment. Spend this week deep cleaning your space, while also practicing meditation for at least 30 mins a day. Take it deeper by placing salt on your floors and sweeping out the front door as well as sprizting the air with lemonade water. You’ll notice that things start to move after doing this. RED FLAG: It looks as though you may have a neighbor that may become troublesome in the near future. Be mindful of being too open with your home and your time with this person. SWEET SPOT: If you’ve got big holiday plans – start budgeting for them now!

